Justin Sun, the CEO of TRON apologizes for Twitter typo

The tweet indicated it had reached 10 billion users rather than 10 million

Twitter users received the tweeted typo with humor and concern

The CEO of TRON, Justin Sun has apologized on Twitter as a tweet typo claimed the TRON user database number over 10 billion rather than 10 million.

Per the nature of a typo, this simple mistake would usually be considered minor and trivial, but critics have a different perspective. The company has been known for aggressive marketing in the past and now critics believe this ‘typo’ was in fact a marketing stunt to draw attention.

TRON exceeds planet’s population count

As the population of the entire planet number some 7.8 billion human beings, the 10 billion user database suggestion was clearly incorrect. The indication that critics hint towards this marketing technique is within Justin Sun’s original tweet itself:

TRON users exceed 10B! Next Target 100B Justin SUN, CEO of TRON

To make a typo once is understandable – to make it twice may suggest some intention. This original tweet – now deleted – was circulated throughout social media, and, if it was intended for marketing purposes, it performed remarkably.

Once the typo was identified, those responsible for the tweet deleted it immediately, but ultimately, for critics, this marketing scheme that prompts attention worked for 18 hours. After those 18 hours, Justin Sun apologized on Twitter for the typo shown below:

Really sorry for the typo 18 hours ago 🤣 — Justin Sun🌞 (@justinsuntron) September 20, 2020

Twitter users received the typo with a mixture of responses. Some believed it was “dumb” to have to clarify the typo, while some jested at the seriousness displayed by the TRON Foundation account investigation. Some users even took to the extreme of speculating aliens were responsible for making up the remaining population to reach 10 billion.

Despite the controversy surrounding this typo, the success of the company was posted plain for all to see. Reaching 10 million accounts within the space of just over two years is no simple feat and now, thanks to this typo, all crypto space users are aware.