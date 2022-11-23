Top list of casino payment methods

The essence of gambling online is playing for real money. This is the only way to enjoy the thrill and attractions of casino games and collect your winnings in cashable funds. Depending on the operating company and featured brands, online casinos offer different payment options, so users often find it challenging to choose the most suitable one. With that in mind, we bring you the most popular payment methods with their pros and cons. Keep reading, and you’ll learn more about the most frequently used processors and mechanisms for paying in and out of your online casino account.

Prepaid Cards

A prepaid card is like a standard credit card but has a predetermined monetary value. It is a reliable and convenient processor, never asking you to send sensitive banking details when depositing. Accordingly, you will remain completely anonymous when making online transactions. You do not have to worry about accumulating debts or finance charges as an owner, and there is no due date, balance, or interest charges to consider.

One of the favorite casino deposit methods for Canadian players, prepaid cards come in several types. Such versatility makes them suitable for all online gamblers regardless of their personal preferences or special needs. You can safely register at a reputable online casino accepting Paysafecard chosen from these reviews, follow the minimum depositing rules, and start playing with a related bonus credited to your wallet.

Since a fixed amount is loaded onto a card, managing your money and avoiding overspending when gambling online is more accessible. Also, online gamblers find these processors convenient because the deposits are reflected immediately onto your account.

Cryptocurrency

If you value anonymity, cryptocurrencies are a dream come true. Transactions do not require you to submit personal information or your name. Instead, only the wallet’s digital tag, also called a key, is required. When playing online, there is no need for anyone to access your complete financial history, as other financial services do.

Bitcoin is the first and the most famous cryptocurrency on the planet, but only one part of a larger crypto puzzle. New cryptocurrencies appear almost daily, and some of the ones that have stuck around and have a lot of support are Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. So, suppose you’re looking for a payment method that combines anonymity with affordable transaction fees. We suggest you check the most reputable casinos that accept Bitcoin cryptocurrency reviews, choose your username and password, and connect your wallet.

Cryptocurrencies serve as a reliable option for deposits and withdrawals. Moreover, certain online casinos will issue an additional bonus for crypto depositors. For example, instead of a regular welcome deal of 100%, you will receive an extra 15% to play cryptocurrency-themed casino games.

E-Wallets

The so-called electronic wallets refer to an electronic device or network service that enables individuals to make electronic payments, and it’s a relatively older concept compared to the two options previously mentioned. Apple and its main competitors have long worked to connect smartphones with bank accounts to add another functionality – payment.

Unlike other methods, when used on gambling sites, depositing small amounts of money is more than possible and always leads to bonuses and promotional offers. For example, while credit and debit cards come with a minimum of $10, you can fund your wallet electronically and fill it with only $5. This action will allow you to enter the lobby, activate the suitable offer, and check your favorite games.

This payment method is becoming increasingly popular in online casinos, and the changing way of using the smartphone when shopping is attracting attention. Also, payment services such as PayPal have rapidly changed the industry for the better. Manufacturers integrate sophisticated security systems into mobile devices. It’s contributed to the popularity of digital wallets among Canadian online casino players.

Credit/Debit Cards

While some pundits argue about the usability of a credit or debit card as a deposit method, online casinos never seem to stop accepting products from Visa and MasterCard. Their popularity is additionally boosted because virtually anyone can get credit cards simply after opening a bank account. That small piece of plastic allows us to shop efficiently, pay even when we don’t have enough, and divide the amount into installments.

These payment processors replaced others in numerous situations so spontaneously that we didn’t even notice when this significant change happened. They were created to make a payment as simple and encrypted as possible, and you can testify that they succeeded daily since you no longer have to carry large sums. This practicality and ease of use also apply to a particular version of “small plastic wallets”.

When funding a casino wallet or making a qualified withdrawal, remember to meet the wagering requirements of bonuses and associated winnings. Otherwise, you won’t be able to withdraw, regardless of the quality of the banks that issued your preferred financial instrument.

Wire Transfer

When online gambling payments were still relatively young, players could only use wire transfers as the only available payment option. Even though one of the slowest deposit and withdrawal methods at modern casino sites, you can still find many brands and operators offering it in their cashier sections.

Apart from being slow – sometimes you must wait for 3 to 7 business days to finally see your top jackpot winnings appearing – wire payments have several significant advantages. First, we discuss a relatively simple depositing and withdrawal method. Then, we need to state its high level of security. Finally, currencies are converted automatically, so you won’t have to waste time and money by converting dollars into euros and vice versa.

Bearing that almost all online casinos accept this solution, it is crystal clear that a processor with no errors and no refunds is also suitable for bookmakers. On the other hand, some operators offer their clients so-called instant transfers that are carried out much faster thanks to third-party companies, such as Trustly, EcoPayz, and GiroPay.

Summary: Fast, Safe, Secure

Every time a new payment technology emerges, a new set of security challenges appears simultaneously. The most obvious concern is the issue of protecting personal data, such as PINs, security codes, passwords, etc. Therefore, wrapping it all up, having fast, safe, and reliable online casino payment methods differentiate a shady brand from an online casino that delivers its promises.