Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest In 2023: Rocketize (JATO), Apecoin (APE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The bear market has devastated investors, but the low prices create opportunities to set yourself up for huge gains. Market experts think that Rocketize (JATO), ApeCoin (APE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) present the best chance for investors to make a great return on their investment. ApeCoin (APE) has already launched and has a huge market cap, but Rocketize and Orbeon Protocol are still in their presale phase. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is predicted to rise 60x in presale before the end of the year

Rocketize (JATO)

The Rocketize (JATO) token fuels the Rocketize ecosystem. Rocketize embraces being a DeFi meme coin that separates itself from the dog coins like Dogecoin in a somewhat tongue-in-cheek manner. The open-source initiative has a 2% transaction tax. Half goes to token holders, and the other half is burned forever, making Rocketize (JATO) deflationary. 

Following the roadmap, the Rocketize community is looking to form Rocketize DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), launch multiple NFT platforms, and release the Rocketize (JATO) token on top-tier exchanges. 

While Rocketize has some great potential, wait until you read about the token at the end of this article. Spoiler alert, it’s Orbeon Protocol! 

ApeCoin (APE)

But first, let’s talk about ApeCoin, the cryptocurrency that made big waves last year with its focus on culture and community. ApeCoin wants to help usher in the future of Web3 and the metaverse, all while rewarding coin holders. ApeCoin (APE) went wild when it rose into the high ranks of crypto market caps before a devastating fall during the bear market. ApeCoin’s price is a bargain relative to its previous highs, and buying it would yield massive returns if ApeCoin ever returns to its former glory. 

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set To Explode in 2023

Orbeon Protocol is set to change the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that act as equity for early-stage companies. Everyday investors can buy these NFTs for as cheap as $1, and therefore can access the venture capital market through these means.

Orbeon Protocol’s “Fill or Kill” mechanism allows NFTs to be automatically returned to investors if a fundraising round is unsuccessful. Other crowdfunding platforms can leave investors confused and helpless, but Orbeon Protocol’s approach puts their minds at ease.

Orbeon Protocol’s native token, ORBN, is the leading token in the ecosystem. There are 888 million ORBN tokens available altogether, but only 40% of those are accessible to the public through presale. Right now, ORBN tokens cost $0.014 in presale, but experts believe that price will increase by 6000%, reaching $0.24 per token by 2023.

These three investments (Rocketize, Apecoin, and ORBN) are some of the best for 2023, but only Orbeon Protocol is expected to have a massive increase before the end of the year.

 Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register 

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
