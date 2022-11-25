Ole777 brings amazing bonuses, here is how to claim them

The game of football World Cup 2022 is going to be an amazing experience & it brings you a golden opportunity to win bonuses at Ole777 casino. You need to know the way to harness this golden opportunity to stand amazing prizes and bonuses. The event is set to begin from November 18, 2022 at 00:00:00 hours and finish on December 18, 2022 at 23:59:59.
Welcome bonus
|Deposit (USD)
|Bonus (USDT)
57
|17, 777
|77
|27, 777
|137
|47, 777
|177
|77, 777
|377
|177, 777
|577
1000
|377, 777
777, 777
Sports betting bonus
One needs to have the threshold amount or the minimum amount in the case of sports betting.
|Deposit (USD)
|Bonus (USDT)
|57
|77, 777
|107
|177, 777
|177
|277, 777
|277
|477, 777
|357
|677, 777
|427
|977, 777
|517
|1,277, 777
|1077
|2, 777, 777
|1777
|4, 777, 777
|2777
|7, 777, 777
World Cup Lucky bonus
The players can claim the lucky bonus while betting during the Football World Cup matches. The last few digits of the bet slip is the lucky number which they should focus on. However, due to the availability of a limited quantity, first come first serve basis is prioritized. You can apply for this bonus scheme via our 24/7 Customer service.
|Bet slip digits
|Bonus (USDT)
|Quantity
|********77
|10
|200
|*******777
|100
|50
|******7777
|1000
|10
Note: The threshold bet amount is greater than or more than 10 USDT.
World Cup Rescue Bonus
The players can get the corresponding rescue bonus. While betting on the World Cup matches, the loss reaches the specified amount. This is how they can win a bonus and claim it.
|Loss (USDT)
|Bonus (USDT)
|127
|1000
|247
|2000
|577
|5000
|1077
|10, 000
|2577
|25, 000
|4777
|50, 000
|4777
|1,00, 000
Note: The players must use a minimum of 1x turnover transfer or withdraw in all the above-mentioned bonuses.
Friend Referral Bonus
The users can invite friends to get the advantage of this bonus. Under this bonus scheme, they need to create a new account in OLE7.IO. They ought to reach the specified amount so that they could reach the accumulated deposit for the friend’s account. The inviter will then finally receive the corresponding bonus.
|Friend’s Deposit (USDT)
|Referral’s Bonus (USDT)
|177
|10, 000
|277
|50, 000
|577
|1, 00, 000
Note: Members ought fulfil a minimum of 3x turnover in order to transfer or withdraw.
World Cup Lucky Draw
In this bonus scheme, every 100 USDT bet shall be converted to 1 lottery chance during the world cup. In simple words, a minimum sample amount of 7,777 USDT bet shall give 77 lottery chances. Prize draws shall be conducted regularly on Every Monday (November 28th, December 5th, December 12th, and December 19th. The bonus of this scheme will then be credited to the winners’ account within 5 working days.
|Prize
|Bonus
|Grand
|Second
|1
|1277
|Third
|2
|777
|Consolation
|5
|577
The company Ole Group International B. V., Is offering these bonus schemes. The name of this company is “OLE777“. The company’s registered office’s location is in Curacao. The other offices of the company are at locations like Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia.
The launch date of the company was on March 1, 2022, you can visit their official website at OLE7. Io. It provides worldwide gaming service. It operates under the gaming license – Antillephone N. V. , Curacao.
Why choose ole777 gaming?
It doesn’t matter if you are a first time user or an experienced gamer. You need not wonder why to choose Ole777. Hence, here are some reasons to visit this gaming site.
- This platform is the one of the finest crypto igaming website developed in the region of Asia.
- You have the convenience of using various methods for making crypto deposits such in currency units like Tether, BUSD, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.
- Lastly, you don’t need a geo registration. Also, an instant withdrawal adds to this advantage. You need to ensure that you are aware of important terms and conditions.
This write-up shows what you need to know about this gaming website. You can extract more details at the official website. It is recommended to experience it through a real-time session.