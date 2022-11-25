logo
Ole777 brings amazing bonuses, here is how to claim them

The game of football World Cup 2022 is going to be an amazing experience & it brings you a golden opportunity to win bonuses at Ole777 casino. You need to know  the way to harness  this golden opportunity to stand amazing prizes and bonuses. The event is set to begin from November 18, 2022 at 00:00:00 hours and finish on December 18, 2022 at 23:59:59. 

Contents hide
1 Welcome bonus
2 Sports betting bonus
3 World Cup Lucky bonus
4 World Cup Rescue Bonus
5 Friend Referral Bonus
6 World Cup Lucky Draw
7 Why choose ole777 gaming?

Welcome bonus 

Deposit (USD)Bonus (USDT)

57		17, 777
7727, 777
13747, 777
17777, 777
377177, 777
577
1000		377, 777
777, 777

Sports betting bonus 

One needs to have the threshold amount or the minimum amount in the case of sports betting. 

Deposit (USD)
Bonus (USDT)
5777, 777
107177, 777
177277, 777
277477, 777
357677, 777
427977, 777
5171,277, 777
10772, 777, 777
17774, 777, 777
27777, 777, 777

World Cup Lucky bonus

The players  can claim the lucky bonus while betting during the Football World Cup matches. The last few digits of the bet slip is the lucky number which they should focus on. However, due to the availability of a  limited quantity, first come first serve  basis is prioritized.  You can apply for this bonus scheme via our 24/7 Customer service. 

Bet slip digits  

Bonus (USDT)Quantity
********7710200
*******77710050
******7777100010

Note: The threshold bet amount is greater than or more than 10 USDT. 

 World Cup Rescue Bonus 

The players can get the corresponding rescue bonus. While betting on the World Cup  matches, the loss reaches the specified amount. This is how they can win a bonus and claim it. 

Loss (USDT)Bonus (USDT) 
1271000
2472000
5775000
107710, 000
257725, 000
477750, 000
47771,00, 000

Note: The players must  use a minimum of 1x turnover transfer or withdraw in all the above-mentioned bonuses. 

 Friend Referral Bonus 

The users can invite friends to get the advantage of this bonus. Under this bonus scheme, they need to  create a new account in OLE7.IO. They ought to reach the specified amount so that they could reach the accumulated deposit for the friend’s account. The inviter will then finally receive the corresponding bonus.

Friend’s Deposit (USDT)    Referral’s Bonus (USDT)
17710, 000
27750, 000
5771, 00, 000

Note: Members ought fulfil a minimum of 3x turnover in order to transfer or withdraw. 

World Cup Lucky Draw 

In this bonus scheme, every 100 USDT bet shall be converted to 1 lottery chance during the world cup. In simple words, a minimum sample amount of 7,777 USDT bet shall give 77 lottery chances. Prize draws shall be conducted regularly on Every Monday (November 28th, December 5th, December 12th, and December 19th. The bonus of this scheme will then be credited to the winners’ account within 5 working days.

PrizeBonus Grand 
Second 11277
Third 2777
Consolation 5577

The company Ole Group International B. V., Is offering these bonus schemes.  The name of this company is “OLE777“. The company’s registered office’s location is in Curacao. The other offices of the company are at locations like Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia. 

The launch date of the company was on March 1, 2022, you can visit their  official website at OLE7. Io. It provides worldwide gaming service. It operates under the gaming license – Antillephone N. V. , Curacao.

Why choose ole777 gaming? 

It doesn’t matter if you are a first time user or an experienced gamer. You need not wonder why to choose Ole777. Hence, here are some reasons to visit this gaming site. 

  • This platform is the one of the finest  crypto igaming website developed in the region of Asia. 
  • You have the convenience of using various methods for making crypto deposits such in currency units like Tether, BUSD, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. 
  • Lastly, you don’t need a geo registration. Also, an instant withdrawal adds to this advantage. You need to ensure that you are aware of important terms and conditions. 

This write-up shows what you need to know about this gaming website. You can extract more details at the official website. It is recommended to experience it through a real-time session.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
