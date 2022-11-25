Ole777 brings amazing bonuses, here is how to claim them

The game of football World Cup 2022 is going to be an amazing experience & it brings you a golden opportunity to win bonuses at Ole777 casino. You need to know the way to harness this golden opportunity to stand amazing prizes and bonuses. The event is set to begin from November 18, 2022 at 00:00:00 hours and finish on December 18, 2022 at 23:59:59.

Welcome bonus

Deposit (USD) Bonus (USDT)

57 17, 777 77 27, 777 137 47, 777 177 77, 777 377 177, 777 577

1000 377, 777

777, 777

Sports betting bonus

One needs to have the threshold amount or the minimum amount in the case of sports betting.

Deposit (USD)

Bonus (USDT) 57 77, 777 107 177, 777 177 277, 777 277 477, 777 357 677, 777 427 977, 777 517 1,277, 777 1077 2, 777, 777 1777 4, 777, 777 2777 7, 777, 777

World Cup Lucky bonus

The players can claim the lucky bonus while betting during the Football World Cup matches. The last few digits of the bet slip is the lucky number which they should focus on. However, due to the availability of a limited quantity, first come first serve basis is prioritized. You can apply for this bonus scheme via our 24/7 Customer service.

Bet slip digits



Bonus (USDT) Quantity ********77 10 200 *******777 100 50 ******7777 1000 10

Note: The threshold bet amount is greater than or more than 10 USDT.

World Cup Rescue Bonus

The players can get the corresponding rescue bonus. While betting on the World Cup matches, the loss reaches the specified amount. This is how they can win a bonus and claim it.

Loss (USDT) Bonus (USDT) 127 1000 247 2000 577 5000 1077 10, 000 2577 25, 000 4777 50, 000 4777 1,00, 000

Note: The players must use a minimum of 1x turnover transfer or withdraw in all the above-mentioned bonuses.

Friend Referral Bonus

The users can invite friends to get the advantage of this bonus. Under this bonus scheme, they need to create a new account in OLE7.IO. They ought to reach the specified amount so that they could reach the accumulated deposit for the friend’s account. The inviter will then finally receive the corresponding bonus.

Friend’s Deposit (USDT) Referral’s Bonus (USDT) 177 10, 000 277 50, 000 577 1, 00, 000

Note: Members ought fulfil a minimum of 3x turnover in order to transfer or withdraw.

World Cup Lucky Draw

In this bonus scheme, every 100 USDT bet shall be converted to 1 lottery chance during the world cup. In simple words, a minimum sample amount of 7,777 USDT bet shall give 77 lottery chances. Prize draws shall be conducted regularly on Every Monday (November 28th, December 5th, December 12th, and December 19th. The bonus of this scheme will then be credited to the winners’ account within 5 working days.

Prize Bonus Grand Second 1 1277 Third 2 777 Consolation 5 577

The company Ole Group International B. V., Is offering these bonus schemes. The name of this company is “OLE777“. The company’s registered office’s location is in Curacao. The other offices of the company are at locations like Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia.

The launch date of the company was on March 1, 2022, you can visit their official website at OLE7. Io. It provides worldwide gaming service. It operates under the gaming license – Antillephone N. V. , Curacao.

Why choose ole777 gaming?

It doesn’t matter if you are a first time user or an experienced gamer. You need not wonder why to choose Ole777. Hence, here are some reasons to visit this gaming site.

This platform is the one of the finest crypto igaming website developed in the region of Asia.

You have the convenience of using various methods for making crypto deposits such in currency units like Tether, BUSD, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

Lastly, you don’t need a geo registration. Also, an instant withdrawal adds to this advantage. You need to ensure that you are aware of important terms and conditions.

This write-up shows what you need to know about this gaming website. You can extract more details at the official website. It is recommended to experience it through a real-time session.