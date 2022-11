SBF gave away FTX to Binance because it was going to fail.



Now he is trying to save Alameda.



The problem is its assets, namely FTT (which Alameda can no longer print), SOL, and the rest, are not recovering (yet?)



He needs FTT to moon >$22, or CZ gets Alameda for free too. pic.twitter.com/KIe4ApcQ7f