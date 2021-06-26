TL;DR Breakdown

• The World Wide Web founder, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, is selling the source code as NFT.

• Buyer will receive a graphic of Berners-Lee’s physical signature and a digital poster containing 9,555 lines.

The sale will be in charge of the auction house Sotheby’s, and to date, the bidding has reached $2.8 million. The World Wide Web founder, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, is auctioning the original code used to create the modern Internet as a non-fungible token.

The auction will begin on June 23 and end on June 30. Sotheby’s is auctioning a collection of four different items as a single digital NFT which are: The original files of the source code written, a digital poster of the code created by Berners-Lee, an animated display of said code, and a letter from Sir Tim where he talks about the process.

Tim Berners-Lee will sell source code as NFT token through Sotheby’s

The files in total represent 10,000 lines of written code. The winner will also receive a letter from Sir Tim Berners-Lee to reflect the code and the creative process and a 30-minute video created by a graphic designer.

The winner may also receive a digital poster containing all 9,555 lines and a graphic of the physical signature of the World Wide Web founder.

Berners-Lee, in the 1980s, was working in the CERN research laboratory and proposed an information management system that his superior considered a vague but exciting project. This did not discourage him, and he eventually wrote the implementations of 3 protocols and languages, which fill most of the 9,555 lines up for auction.

This will include sources for Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), and Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs).

The code auctioned at Sotheby’s also includes original HTML documents that have served as a user’s manual.

What are non-fungible tokens?

NFTs are encrypted digital files authenticated with Blockchain technology and have a unique digital signature, just like cryptocurrencies. It is a digital object, such as an animation, a drawing, a video, or a photo with an authenticity certificate developed by the Blockchain.

A non-fungible token or voucher is a cryptographic token representing something special and unique, allowing digital art to be collectible.

These non-fungible tokens cannot be tampered with or forged. NFTs generate several hundred million dollars in operations each month. Exchanges in non-fungible tokens are carried out in digital currencies such as Bitcoin on specialized sites.

Christie’s was able to sell the most expensive non-fungible token in history for almost $69.3 million. In recent days, Jack Dorsey, the Twitter founder, promoted a non-fungible token (NFT) of the first tweet in history, which offers reached $2.5 million.