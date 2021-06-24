TL;DR Breakdown

• Amazon seeks to explore Blockchain technology.

• Companies like JPMorgan, Apple, BlackRock, and PayPal support cryptocurrencies.

The Chinese government recently acted against cryptocurrencies which caused the market price to crash. The Bitcoin price hovers around $30000, exposing it to losing over 50% of its capitalization. In May, before the crash, Bitcoin was hovering above $60,000.

Despite this trend that shows the cryptocurrency volatility, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Apple and BlackRock trust them. In recent weeks these world-famous companies have been an active part of the crypto world.

Blockchain and crypto contract rises amid crisis

According to GlobalData, Blockchain contracts and especially Bitcoin, have increased amid the price crisis. On the one hand, Amazon shows its support for the crypto market that uses Blockchain to scale in value. According to crypto experts, many business projects are being created governed by Blockchain technology, which is very secure.

The GlobalData database states that the number of jobs related to Blockchain has increased in 2021. By June, these virtual jobs tripled, and their effort will increase by 1000% by the end of the year.

However, there are no details about the work plans that Amazon proposes, only knowledge about plans to enter the industry. It is not the first time a North American company has joined the crypto market because there is also Tesla and PayPal. Tech giants, Apple, have voiced their support for the advancing decentralized marketplace.

Blockchain and its functions with Amazon

The Blockchain’s ability to renew current technology is high, and this attracts the Amazon Company. The super online store can use technology to improve its contracts and security in the P2P ecosystem. In addition, while business projects go into production, companies need more nodes or more employees.

If this Blockchain advantage is combined with the complexity of its security system, then Amazon has the complete project. This could make it the most active and secure online store, outperforming China’s Alibaba.

Companies like BlackRock are looking for Blockchain technology to manage their portfolio. It is unknown if the world’s largest asset manager wants to create its token or make crypto investments. The cryptocurrency market is expected to benefit from this new player on his team.

Even the previous companies like Apple or JPMorgan, both agreements make cryptocurrencies gain fame and ground in the market. In the next few days, the largest online store in the United States will likely announce accepting payments in crypto. If this new trading strategy is released, it can cause greens in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin, as well as other cryptos, is on the mend as miners affected by regulations in China change their location. The cryptocurrency can recover its value by the end of the year and hopefully reach new all-time highs.