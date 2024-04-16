The ONLY 5 Altcoins That Whales Are Buying Three Days Before Halving

In the fast-paced realm of cryptocurrency, savvy investors are constantly seeking the next big opportunity. With the halving event on the horizon and a bull run in full swing, there’s a rush to capitalize on the potential gains. This article dives into the five alternative coins that major players are adding to their portfolios with an eye on the imminent changes. These tokens have caught the attention of the heavy-hitters in the market — and understanding their moves could be key for anyone looking to stay ahead.

CYBRO Presale: Meet the First-Ever Earn Marketplace on Blast

CYBRO introduces a unified marketplace for consistent crypto earnings, utilizing the Blast blockchain‘s innovation. Launching in Q2 2024, the platform invites early investors to its presale for favorable entry terms.

From now on, CYBRO offers its native tokens at attractive prices, starting from just $0.015 apiece, an astounding 75% discount. Token holders will gain preferential access to marketplace services and various bonuses for an enhanced earning experience.

CYBRO will equip users with tools for increased income generation, such as staking, leverage farming, and lending. Enhancing Blast’s competitive interest rates, CYBRO will initially focus on high-yield staking, bolstered by state-of-the-art crypto-fiat and self-custody options.

Beyond staking, CYBRO tokens will enable an exclusive Airdrop, marketplace cashback, reduced trading and lending fees, and the in-house insurance program.

This robust functionality positions CYBRO for potential value growth just after the TGE in Q3 2024, significantly benefiting presale investors.

Optimism Price Movement and Outlook

The Optimism coin (OP) shows a current price range between $1.64 and $3.22. In the last week, OP’s value dropped by 33.45%, and over the past month, it decreased by 37.04%. However, looking back six months, the coin has actually increased by 88.77%. Looking at the movement pattern, the price seems to be in corrective moves after recent falls.

Given the current behavior, Optimism could potentially rebound to test the nearest resistance level at $4.11, especially if the broader market trends favorably. However, it also faces a possibility of declining to its nearest support level at $0.95 if downward pressure persists. With the Relative Strength Index at 47.46, Optimism is neither oversold nor overbought, suggesting a neutral momentum which adds to the uncertain short-term trajectory.

Pyth Network (PYTH) Crypto Price Insights

PYTH crypto has seen its price fluctuate between $0.44 and $0.82 recently. In the past week, the price has dropped sharply by 32.12%. Over the last month, the decline was 42.35%, showing signs of a correction. However, looking at a 6-month period, the price actually went up by 51.17%. The price movements suggest a mix of impulsive and corrective dynamics.

Considering current trends and data, PYTH’s price could either hold steady or face more corrections short-term. The market shows resistance at $1.04 and has support at $0.27. The prediction blends hope that prices might go up to test the second resistance level of $1.42, balanced by caution due to recent declines. Any investments should be aware of these possible movements.

Celestia’s Current Price Dynamics and Cautious Optimism Ahead

Celestia (TIA) has had a mixed price performance recently. The coin’s value has dropped over the past week and month, with decreases of 16.19% and 24.13%, respectively. However, looking further back, TIA has climbed significantly by 205.99% over the past six months. Currently, the price is between $7.71 to $13.14. The movement of the price shows a correction from recent highs, with the Stochastic and MACD figures suggesting a cooling momentum.

Looking ahead for Celestia, the price may find its next challenge at the resistance of $15.73, with a stronger hurdle at $21.17. Support lies further down at $4.86, with no defined second support level. Balancing hope and caution, investors might see potential for growth if it surpasses near-term resistance, backed by the positive six months change. However, recent declines remind us that short-term setbacks are possible. The Simple Moving Averages and RSI suggest a moderate outlook, neither too overheated nor too cold, allowing for cautious optimism.

In the past week, Toncoin’s price dipped slightly by 1.43%. However, looking back a month, it soared by 77.12%. An impressive six months’ change shows a 205.78% increase. Currently, prices fluctuate between $5.29 and $7.98. The RSI at 35.18 suggests Toncoin isn’t overbought, while the Stochastic value is low at 14.24, indicating potential for price growth. The recent moves appear to be a mix of both impulsive and corrective patterns.

Looking ahead, Toncoin shows promise but must be approached with care. It faces resistance at $9.18, which could limit upward movement. If it breaks past this, the next challenge is at $11.87. On the downside, support lies at $3.80 and, more distantly, at $1.11. Given its recent surge, some pullback wouldn’t be surprising, but its strong performance might continue if it sustains momentum and breaks past the immediate resistance.

Conclusion

While investors are closely watching OP, PYTH, TIA, and TON, it’s important to note that their short-term growth potential may be limited. Instead, the spotlight is on CYBRO, a unique earn marketplace set to utilize the native yield of the Blast blockchain effectively. As the bull run of 2024 unfolds, CYBRO’s impending launch in the second quarter presents a compelling opportunity. Early investors are encouraged to take advantage of the situation by participating in the CYBRO token presale, which promises favorable terms and the chance to be part of this promising project from the onset.

