One of the most active and best-positioned launchpads today is UpLift DAO. A truly decentralized autonomous organization, Uplift has put into practice these principles and launched several disruptive projects within the short time since its founding with successful IDOs. UpLift is backed by and partners with the NEAR Foundation, AIBC, and ikigai ventures, among many others. It is audited by Zokyo venture studio.

Every project on the UpLift platform is supported in three phrases:

Incubation: early stage funding followed by pre-launch build up through VCs, exchanges, market makers, auditing firms, influencers, and legal advisors to create an initial business infrastructure.

Launch: fundraising facilitated by exposing a project to a vast community of business angels and long-term supporters.

Acceleration: post-launch growth fostered by aggressive marketing with a series of farming and community initiatives.

UpLift’s business community is more than just silent investors. They understand potential value and how to promote and expose projects in the open market. UpLift’s members comprise venture capitalists, marketers, Key Opinion Leaders, and industry influencers with extensive experience. UpLift has members in over 80 countries and holds frequent AMAs, giving global access and worldwide engagement to every project it backs.

Beyond the expected features of a crypto launchpad, UpLift has many more important differentiators:

Cross-chain IDOs – launch on Binance Smart Chain and distribute on any EVM-compatible network.

Polygon network integration

Milestone-based funding: projects raising large amounts receive their funds in tranches, according to mutually agreed-upon KPIs.

Mandatory whitelisting allows a project to facilitate fundraising within its own trusted community.

A one-time KYC check done by Onfido, guaranteeing full regulatory compliance without UpLift having to hold your personal data.

Multiple options are available for vesting and distribution schedules.

Fair and transparent lottery technology using Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function. This guarantees full transparency, while using an un-tiered system and a stand-off period after each IDO, leading to an extremely diverse set of participants.

Detailed analytics for every IDO are publicly available at https://dune.xyz/eight/uplift.

UpLift also offers frequent community incentives, such as bounty programs, farming programs, and referral programs. Members earn rewards by helping the community grow, learn, and prosper. UpLift also regularly holds content creation contests to keep the community involved and tangibly connected with its projects. The most outstanding community contributions are compensated with additional LIFT token grants.

UpLift’s rapid success is solidly attributed to its all-star team of experienced industry leaders in blockchain, finance, entrepreneurship, and marketing.

To date, UpLift has achieved:

$2 Million Total Value Locked

8 Million LIFT Locked

Over 2100 LIFT Token Holders

Over 7200 Unique Stakers

UpLift has already launched three exciting projects: YouMinter in December 2021 raised 450,000 BUSD, Jumbo.Exchange raised 100,000 BUSD, selling out its IDO in less than a day, and most recently NFT4Play fulfilled its goal of 200,000 BUSD within just 16 hours. Its next IDO to raise 200,000 BUSD is already scheduled for this month, and this promises to one of the hottest projects around – REV3AL Digital Copyright Protection & Anti-Counterfeit Technology.

So far, every new project has generated more interest and sold out faster than the previous one. This in itself is a testament to the strong and active community that UpLift has created. The brilliant projects in UpLift’s portfolio are thriving on UpLift’s continually growing membership

UpLift is well on its way to taking over the launchpad space. Several more exciting IDOs are planned for this year, including NFT, GameFi, and Venture Bond offerings. Learn more about UpLift, LIFT, and launching your own DAO projects by following UpLift on Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram, and by joining the UpLift Discord.