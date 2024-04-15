Loading...

The Clock Is Running Out for Humble’s Chilling Spring Screams

2 mins read
Spring

Contents
1. The Headliners
2. The Quarry
3. My Friendly Neighborhood
4. Amnesia: The Bunker
5. A Cause worth supporting
6. The clock is ticking
TL;DR

  • Humble’s Spring Screams bundle offers 8 stellar horror games like The Quarry, My Friendly Neighborhood & Amnesia: The BunkerA must-buy at $13.27!
  • The Spring Screams bundle has charities listed – Lotus Outreach International & buildOn. Earn games by playing and profit always plays a role.
  • Only 2 days left, horror fans should not wait until the last moment to improve their chance of getting a ticket. Rather than, let this sack of dread escape on Wednesday, be sure to show up there on time.

Mark your calendars, horror fans, as you don’t want to miss one of the most frightful gaming experiences in many years. Humble’s Spring Screams collection gives you a marvelous bundle of eight horrifyingly amazing games, bringing together a whole package of fear. And you want to have at least a few days remaining to bag this bloodcurdling, otherwise, you’ll be sorry when this terrifying nightmare is gone forever.

The Headliners

According to this martially sweet bargain lie certain horror movies that have to be watched at all cost.

The Quarry

At the helm is The Quarry, the masterpiece produced by the expert team of Supermassive Games, which is all about interactive werewolf adventure. In our review, we, more or less, deemed it to be their most successful project to date falling a few points behind the groundbreaking Until Dawn. Get ready for the intensity of pulsing dilemmas and exhilarating conversion experiences amid full-moon nights.

My Friendly Neighborhood

Later, we get Sesame Street Survival Horror, the terrifying psychological thriller which makes prominent use of Sesame Street. Critics call it “the best indie horror game of recent years” – it turns out I hated the past even more than I thought I did.

Amnesia: The Bunker

Lastly, genre aficionados will be thrilled to find Amnesia: Apart from adrenaline-pumping Bunker, the chilling episode had members of the renowned Amnesia franchise. We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again, this is true survival horror but this time, what’s deeper or more distressing?

The Full Frightening Lineup

Yet, we are not done. undefined

Ad Infinitum

Escape the Backrooms

DevourDemonologist

Forewarned

A Cause worth supporting

For this reason, our discount would also serve as a bonus as your purchase will be channeled towards the tremendous aid of the two charities. The scope of action of Lotus Outreach International is aimed at impoverished women and children and buildOn USA deals with the sources of impoverishment in education and government illiteracy.

On that we will not only offer you outstanding amount of terror but you will also be giving money to charity. the real world organizations that make a real difference for the people in need.

The clock is ticking

In the case of this great horror collection at such a great price, the Screams Humble Bundle in the Spring is an absolute must try for anyone who is eager to be terrified. But remember the clock is ticking: this cold cutting down winks out after tomorrow night.

Do not leave the nerghly agreement behind. Grab that bundle real quick and you will not get a minute’s sleep for months because once you face the ghosts in the bundle, you’ll always remember them.

