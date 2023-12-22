The hilarious affair crypto and U.S. Congress had this year

As 2023 wraps up, the relationship between the crypto industry and the U.S. Congress has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, complete with its ups, downs, and unexpected turns. From landmark legislation attempts to surprising regulatory proposals, the past year in the world of crypto and U.S. legislative interactions has been both intense and, at times, amusingly perplexing.

Legislative Tango: The Crypto Bills Dance

The year saw Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kristen Gillibrand re-enter the congressional dance floor with their Responsible Financial Innovation Act. Aiming to create a regulatory framework conducive to crypto business growth while safeguarding consumers, this bill marked a significant stride towards embracing crypto within the American financial landscape. Despite the bill’s pioneering nature and bipartisan support, it struggled to advance, highlighting the complex interplay between innovation and regulation.

The House saw its share of crypto action too. Representative Tom Emmer made headlines with his Central Bank Digital Currency Anti-Surveillance State Act, vehemently opposing a retail CBDC and defending American values of privacy and individual sovereignty. This bill, echoing concerns about potential government overreach, passed the House Financial Services Committee but awaits a full House vote.

Beyond Bills: Crypto’s Wider Influence in Congress

July was a busy month in Congress for crypto, with significant bipartisan efforts. Senator Jack Reed introduced the Crypto Asset National Security Enhancement Act, focusing on DeFi protocols and the need for anti-money laundering measures and KYC policies. Although the Senate Banking Committee held a hearing, the bill’s future remains uncertain.

The House Financial Services Committee greenlit the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, with Representative Patrick McHenry at the helm. This bill, favoring state-level regulation for payment stablecoin issuers, also awaits a full floor vote.

Amidst these legislative efforts, Congress members were prolific in their correspondence. Over 100 lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, wrote to high-level officials concerning crypto’s potential role in financing terrorist activities. They cited reports of groups like Hamas using crypto, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive understanding and regulation of crypto’s use in such contexts.

In response to these concerns, the Treasury Department proposed expanding the International Emergency Powers Act to increase oversight in the crypto space. This proposal, aiming for more robust regulation and monitoring, reflects the growing realization in government circles of the importance of keeping pace with financial technology innovations.

What’s Next for Crypto and Congress?

As we look ahead to 2024, the crypto industry remains at a crucial crossroads with U.S. legislation. The Senate and the House will reconvene in early January, with a packed agenda that includes finalizing the fiscal year’s spending package. The fate of the aforementioned bills and the broader regulatory landscape for crypto will be closely watched.

Bottomline the past year has been a fascinating chapter in the evolving story of crypto and U.S. Congress. From ambitious legislation to intensive regulatory discussions, the crypto industry has firmly planted itself in the legislative consciousness. As we step into 2024, one can only anticipate more intriguing developments, debates, and maybe a few more twists in this unique liaison between the digital currency world and U.S. lawmakers.