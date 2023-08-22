Thailand to seek a court-issued shutdown order against Facebook

TL;DR Breakdown

Highlighting the modus operandi of such scams, MDES has cautioned the public to be wary of promises of exorbitant and guaranteed returns.

The scammers also employed tactics such as using images of celebrities and renowned financial personalities to bolster their credibility and attract potential victims.

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has announced its intention to seek a court-issued shutdown order against the social media giant unless immediate measures are taken to curb crypto-related scams.

Description Thailand has taken a stern stance against Facebook’s alleged negligence in addressing fraudulent investment and cryptocurrency scam advertisements on its platform. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has announced its intention to seek a court-issued shutdown order against the social media giant unless immediate measures are taken to curb these scams. According to … Read more

Thailand has taken a stern stance against Facebook’s alleged negligence in addressing fraudulent investment and cryptocurrency scam advertisements on its platform. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has announced its intention to seek a court-issued shutdown order against the social media giant unless immediate measures are taken to curb these scams.

According to MDES, over 200,000 individuals have fallen victim to deceptive Facebook advertisements promoting various crypto-related scams, including false investment opportunities and fictitious government agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission. These scams exploited the popularity of cryptocurrencies and investment opportunities, luring unsuspecting users into schemes that promised unrealistically high returns, sometimes as much as 30% on a daily basis. The scammers also employed tactics such as using images of celebrities and renowned financial personalities to bolster their credibility and attract potential victims.

MDES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn revealed that the ministry had engaged in discussions with Facebook’s parent company, Meta, regarding the proliferation of these scams on the platform. A letter was dispatched to address the issue, but the ministry claims that Facebook’s efforts to screen advertisers and filter out fraudulent content have fallen short of expectations. In light of this alleged failure, Thailand is meticulously collecting evidence of these fraudulent ads, which reportedly exceed 5,300 in number.

The ministry is preparing to take the matter to court, intending to file a request to shut down Facebook’s operations within a strict timeframe of seven days. This course of action underscores the severity of the issue and the Thailand government’s commitment to combating online scams that prey on its citizens.

Highlighting the modus operandi of such scams, MDES has cautioned the public to be wary of promises of exorbitant and guaranteed returns. Additionally, the ministry has emphasized the significance of being cautious towards advertisements employing the images of well-known personalities, as these are often exploited to garner trust. Investments that exert pressure or employ limited-time offers to coerce quick decision-making should also raise red flags. Furthermore, the ministry urges individuals to exercise caution when dealing with businesses or platforms that lack verifiable information.