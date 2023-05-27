Tech trade surges because of AI and Fed’s change

TL;DR Breakdown

Tech sector has witnessed an impressive rally as investors flock to embrace its offerings, buoyed by the promising advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and an anticipated change in Federal Reserve’s rate hike policy.

The Nasdaq Composite reflects this enthusiasm, recording a fifth straight weekly gain and soaring 24% year-to-date, considerably outperforming other major U.S. indexes.

AI – The new gold rush in tech

This resurgence of investor interest is spurred by the potential of AI. Chip manufacturer Nvidia, a pioneer in AI technology, saw its shares jump following an outstanding earnings report.

Their dominance in the AI realm seems to have sparked investor interest in other tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet, each with their unique AI narrative.

Investors have pivoted from a beginning of the year characterized by layoffs and cost-cutting measures to a tech environment increasingly influenced by the practical implications of AI.

For instance, OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, has seen significant uptake, with Microsoft, its biggest investor, integrating the AI model across its product suite.

Nvidia is in the spotlight, not merely for its popular graphic processing units that drive advanced video games, but due to its active participation in the AI revolution.

Its shares escalated 25% this week, pushing the company’s market cap tantalizingly close to $1 trillion following first-quarter earnings that surpassed estimates. Notably, Nvidia’s stock has risen by an astonishing 167% this year, outpacing every other firm in the S&P 500.

Changing winds in the Federal Reserve’s policy

Optimism is rife as expectations emerge that lawmakers are nearing a deal to increase the debt ceiling. Simultaneously, the Federal Reserve appears to be considering decelerating its rate hike process.

This shift suggests the market environment could potentially become reminiscent of the pre-2022 tech-affectionate decade.

The sector had been grappling with the consistent interest rate hikes by the central bank. These hikes extended into 2023, pushing the fed funds target range to 5%-5.25% earlier in May.

However, the recently released minutes from the last Fed meeting indicate a potential slowdown in economic growth, reducing the necessity for further tightening, which is being seen as a bullish signal for tech and other riskier assets.

While the tech landscape is currently basking in a celebratory mood, caution is advisable. There remain substantial vulnerabilities within the economy and the government that could potentially puncture this rally.

The continued wrangling in Congress over the debt ceiling as the Treasury Department’s June 1 deadline looms adds an element of uncertainty.

Although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has offered reassurances that the U.S. will likely have sufficient reserves to delay a potential debt default until June 5, the tech industry’s response to these developments needs careful scrutiny.

Tech is certainly enjoying its moment under the sun, riding high on AI’s promises and potential policy shifts from the Federal Reserve. However, as we navigate this thrilling chapter of tech’s narrative, it would be wise to remember that market winds can change swiftly.

Monitoring developments in the debt ceiling negotiations, Federal Reserve’s stance, and AI’s practical deployment is crucial to understanding the tech sector’s trajectory. As we continue this exciting tech journey, all eyes will be on how these trends evolve and shape the future.

