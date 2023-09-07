Taiwan takes aim at offshore crypto exchanges with new regulatory guidelines

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is set to release a comprehensive set of guiding principles aimed at regulating offshore cryptocurrency exchanges operating within its jurisdiction. The draft, expected to be finalized by the end of the month, marks a significant shift in Taiwan’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation. The FSC’s initiative comes after a public hearing … Read more

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is set to release a comprehensive set of guiding principles aimed at regulating offshore cryptocurrency exchanges operating within its jurisdiction. The draft, expected to be finalized by the end of the month, marks a significant shift in Taiwan’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation. The FSC’s initiative comes after a public hearing that included inputs from major exchanges like Binance on anti-money laundering (AML) measures.

The new guidelines are designed to bring clarity to the listing, delisting, and issuance of digital assets. They also aim to establish robust mechanisms for hot and cold wallet management among crypto entities. The overarching goal is to strengthen the fairness and transparency of the crypto trading process, thereby enhancing investor protection.

Offshore exchanges face compliance hurdles

The implications of these regulatory changes could be far-reaching for offshore exchanges and their users. Exchanges that fail to comply with the FSC’s requirements, including AML regulations, will be prohibited from operating in Taiwan. Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has already initiated steps to comply with these new regulations by applying for AML compliance registration.

The FSC’s draft guidelines could serve as a blueprint for other nations grappling with the challenges of regulating the rapidly evolving crypto sector. Taiwan’s move to tighten regulations around offshore crypto exchanges is seen as a proactive measure to mitigate risks associated with money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities often associated with the crypto industry.

A global ripple effect?

Taiwan’s regulatory tightening comes at a time when the global crypto industry is under increased scrutiny. The FSC’s guidelines could potentially set a precedent for other countries looking to regulate offshore crypto exchanges. With the collapse of several crypto exchanges in the past year, the need for stringent regulations has never been more apparent. Taiwan’s proactive stance could serve as a catalyst for global regulatory alignment, contributing to a more secure and standardized crypto trading environment.