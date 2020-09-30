Sun.io forms community governance committee

Sun.io, a decentralized financial platform, has disclosed the formation of a community management panel. According to the official announcement, the committee dubbed SUN DAO will help achieve an open and honest self-governing SUN ecosystem.

According to the official announcement, the panel will consist of SUN token holders, with the initial committee composed of 10 voluntary delegates. The panel will be tasked with deliberating on community matters, as well as conducting the impending Vote-for-Listing drive at Sun.io, global meetings, and the planned development roadmap of the SUN ecosystem.

(1/2)🎉Happy to announce the establishment of the $SUN 🌞 Community Governance Committee (SUN DAO)!🎉https://t.co/iOpUUpBXZz — SUN.IO (@defi_sunio) September 29, 2020

Community to elect ten SUN DAO committee members

SUN will simultaneously launch worldwide social media communities on platforms such as Twitter, Telegram, Discord, Tiktok and Weibo to drive tremendous development. Members of the SUN ecosystem will elect the ten committee members. Furthermore, the consequent vote will be arranged by the community members as well.

Notably, Sun.io was established by Tron as a solution to the intensifying contention in the decentralized finance space. In the last couple of months, the interest in DeFi solutions has grown exponentially, prompting most blockchain firms like Tron to fortify their signature in the sector.

According to Tron founder and CEO, Justin Sun, the establishment of SUN DAO is just a tiny step for Sun.io, but a massive leap forward for ecosystem management overall. Moreover, Sun noted that with the potential advent of SUN on the lending space, the Tron network would build an inherent ecosystem that will comprehend DeFi solutions such as lending, swapping tokens and decentralized applications powered by JST, and community management empowerment.

🚀A small step for $SUN 🌞, a huge milestone for community governance! 🙌



🎉Excited to be setting up the SUN DAO committee, and looking forward to what this will bring! 🍾#SUNshine🌞 https://t.co/62nKKO07ak — Justin Sun🌞 (@justinsuntron) September 29, 2020

Tron network DeFi ventures

The self-governing SUN community will be voting using SUN tokens to establish new mining pools. The SUN token will power Tron’s DeFi endeavours, enabling a cross-chain conduit between TRX and other cryptocurrencies. The Tron foundation provided TRX users and holders with a way to earn SUN tokens through staking on wallets and the sun.io website.