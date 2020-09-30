Blockchain-based gaming digital products supplier Geer has entered a partnership for Atari Digital products. The gaming giant has brought together Geer, HotPlay, and the development studio TrueAxion to introduce Atari digital products in various games.

The IBM blockchain-backed platform is the engine behind the Atari digital products that would allow the gaming tech giant users to ensure security, durability, and transparency of their digital assets. Digital products have become an industry with humungous market size of $111 billion making it a seizable opportunity for the gaming giant Atari.

Atari Digital products target the players already in on the newly incepted industry, allowing them to brand their own identity onto their gaming characters. However, Atari digital products would carry Atari branding in lieu of the gaming giant priority.

Atari has brought HotPlay onboard to ensure that the digital products are integrated into different games in a seamless fashion. On top of that, HotPlay would also enable Atari to present coupons to the players. TrueAxion is also on board the functionality board for the coupon and digital product dissemination into various games.

For generation X and millennial alike, Atari has been a trusted gaming name and with this latest move they are tapping onto a relatively newer area of the gaming sphere.

Atari digital products to boost Atari token

In March 2020, Atari launched an ER20 digital token aiming and it appears that the latest partnership is another step further towards not only the 100 billion US dollar industry but also the digital token industry.

The blockchain based token was due to be listed on major exchanges. Atari aimed to power its online gaming arenas with the latest step into the cryptocurrency sphere. In April 2020, it was reported that the pre-sale gathered a capital of 74.19 Bitcoins, almost half a million United States’ dollars at that time.