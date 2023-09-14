Successful Business Authors Share Valuable Insights on Using AI in Writing

TL;DR Breakdown

In the rapidly evolving landscape of content creation, AI has become an indispensable partner for many successful business authors. Notably, authors like Penn, John Jantsch, Robert Rose, and others have shared practical advice on how AI can be harnessed effectively to improve writing processes and outcomes. In this article, we explore their tips and insights on leveraging AI in writing, from extracting information from audio transcripts to refining content drafts and enhancing productivity.

Unscrambling incomplete transcripts

One common challenge in content creation is dealing with garbled or incomplete audio transcripts, often resulting from client interviews. John Jantsch, the author of “Duct Tape Marketing,” attests to the usefulness of AI tools in bringing order to these messy transcripts. AI can sift through the chaos and organize the content, making it more manageable for subsequent writing processes. In essence, AI becomes the bridge between disarray and coherence, offering a streamlined starting point for authors.

AI as an ideation partner

Robert Rose, coauthor of “Killing Marketing,” highlights the creative potential of AI chat tools. He views AI as an ideal brainstorming partner, capable of assisting in generating ideas and uncovering patterns that might be elusive to the human eye. It serves as a means to bounce ideas off and identify valuable insights within the vast expanse of content possibilities. In essence, AI becomes a thinking companion for authors seeking inspiration and innovative angles for their writing.

Starting with ChatGPT

For those looking to use AI as a starting point for their writing, following specific techniques can yield better results. Samuel, an expert in the field, suggests a structured approach. Begin by spending no more than five minutes jotting down initial ideas, and then feed them to ChatGPT with a request for a first draft. To enhance AI’s understanding, provide a detailed prompt such as, “You are a ghostwriter aiming to write in the voice of [your name]. Your goal is to write a newsletter that most closely mimics her voice and perspective.” Include a suggested title and key points to guide AI in generating a coherent draft. Samuel emphasizes that revisions to the prompts may be necessary to achieve progressively improved drafts.

The role of AI drafts

It’s essential to clarify that AI-generated drafts are merely starting points, not final products. Samuel cautions against relying on AI-generated drafts for a polished final version. The writing produced by AI can often come across as stiff, laden with jargon, or, if instructed to write casually, somewhat eccentric. Therefore, authors should use AI drafts as a foundation to build upon, incorporating their unique style, tone, and voice.

Strengthening arguments and identifying perspectives

Mitch Joel, bestselling author of “Ctrl Alt Delete,” employs AI to strengthen his arguments. He feeds his text into AI and instructs it to act as a media researcher, providing five to ten opposing perspectives. This approach allows authors to enhance the depth and comprehensiveness of their content by considering alternative viewpoints and addressing potential counterarguments.

John Michael Morgan, author of “Brand Against the Machine,” advises authors to use AI to create detailed reader personas. By leveraging AI’s capabilities, authors can gain a better understanding of their target audience, enabling them to tailor their content more effectively.

AI as an editing tool

AI can also serve as an effective editing tool. Once authors believe they have a solid draft, they can turn to AI for feedback. Samuel suggests providing detailed instructions to the chatbot, such as asking it to flag and correct grammar errors, identify areas where the content is confusing, or highlight sections that could be trimmed for conciseness. This approach helps authors refine their writing and identify areas for improvement.

Transforming book content for other purposes

For authors promoting their books, AI offers opportunities to repurpose book content into various formats. Brant Menswar, author of “Black Sheep: Unleash the Extraordinary, Awe-Inspiring, Undiscovered You,” uploaded his book to Claude and used it to generate social media scripts. By harnessing AI, authors can efficiently create engaging content that leverages the context and substance of their books, boosting productivity and reach.

Overcoming writing anxieties

Jimmy Soni, author of “The Founders: The Story of Paypal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valley,” finds AI particularly helpful in tackling sensitive or anxiety-inducing writing tasks, such as apologies. He notes that AI simplifies the process of producing initial drafts, reducing the anxiety associated with crafting difficult messages. Authors can then refine these drafts to align them more closely with their unique voice and style.

Cautious adoption

While AI tools have proven to be valuable assets in the arsenal of successful business authors, their adoption should be approached with caution. Authors should be vigilant in checking the results for potential issues like plagiarism, voice inconsistency, and accuracy. When used judiciously and in conjunction with human creativity, AI chat tools can significantly enhance productivity and writing outcomes without replacing the author’s role.

The experiences and insights of these accomplished authors shed light on how AI can be a powerful ally in the world of writing. From organizing messy transcripts to ideation, drafting, editing, and repurposing content, AI offers a range of benefits for authors seeking to elevate their writing endeavors. By embracing AI as a complementary tool and exercising discernment in its use, authors can unlock new levels of efficiency and creativity in their writing processes.