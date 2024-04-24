Loading...

Crypto Company Strike Rolls Out Payment Services in Europe

2 mins read
Strike Rolls Out Crypto Payment Services in Europe

Contents
1. Wide Range of Merchandise for European Customers
TL;DR

  • U.S.-based crypto payment firm Strike is beginning to offer services in select European countries, allowing transactions in Bitcoin, Euros, and USDT.
  •  Users can check app availability on iOS and Android platforms; features include P2P trading and free on-chain withdrawals.
  • Strike aims to leverage significant Bitcoin adoption potential in Europe and Africa, providing comprehensive services to individual and business clients.

The United States-based popular crypto payments company, Strike, has officially launched services in Europe, a statement on Wednesday says.

Nevertheless, these services are not yet provided in many European nations. Residents in the countries where the services are available are now able to buy, sell, deposit, and withdraw funds using the platform.

The company has made it easier for consumers to know if the app is available in their area by simply checking the app stores on both the iOS and Android platforms. Qualified users can buy Bitcoin (BTC) using Euros via SEPA deposits, which is a payment system launched by the EU to allow transactions in Euros across the region. Strike has stated that in some regions, the recipients have the opportunity to get the value of assets in either BTC, euros, or USDT, which is a stablecoin of Tether. Built on the Bitcoin blockchain, Strike is a cryptocurrency payment app that lets you purchase the leading cryptocurrency at low prices.

Since it was introduced in the US in 2020, the organization’s reach has also been broadened to cover Africa and now Europe, making for a wider customer base as opposed to just the American clientele. Strike considers Europe to be one of Bitcoin’s growth potentials’ key areas. The company declared, “With around 440 million people, Europe is the third-largest economy in the world, and as such, represents a massive opportunity for Bitcoin adoption. As the leading Bitcoin-only app, we are confident that Strike is ideally positioned to fulfill Bitcoin access needs of millions across Europe.”

Wide Range of Merchandise for European Customers

Strike stated that it was entering the European market with a variety of products, not limited to cryptocurrency transactions only. Qualified customers will have the opportunity to use Strike’s Bitcoin and Lightning wallets, set up regular purchases, and transfer funds globally to supported African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Benin. More so, the service enables a person to send money to other areas like the Philippines, Mexico, and Vietnam. 

Users will also benefit from such functions as P2P trading and free on-chain withdrawals. Strike added that its European application is available to businesses that are looking for full cryptocurrency solutions. The offering will be available for the end users as well as business clients. The American payment application is poised to provide its Strike API to qualifying countries to make transactions automatic in the system.

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

