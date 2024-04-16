stc Bahrain and Aleph Zero Partner to Advance Blockchain DePIN Across the Gulf Region

Manama, Bahrain, April 16th, 2024, Chainwire

By joining forces with Aleph Zero, stc Bahrain aims to leverage cutting-edge solutions to enhance privacy, security, and decentralization in the digital realm.

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced its partnership with Aleph Zero, a privacy-enhancing Layer 1 blockchain, as part of its Web3 Launchpad program. This collaboration underpins stc Bahrain’s commitment to fostering the growth and development of blockchain technologies across the Gulf region.

Backed by stc’s Web3 Launchpad Program, this collaboration will enhance Aleph Zero’s network by deploying validator nodes, thereby reinforcing the blockchain’s infrastructure with stc Bahrain’s robust digital capabilities. This partnership not only broadens stc Bahrain’s infrastructure offerings but firmly supports a network distinguished for its focus on privacy, scalability, security, and speed.

In an ever-evolving and crowded web3 landscape, Aleph Zero stands out for its technological excellence and outstanding approach to addressing the key challenges of on-chain privacy and enterprise-grade scalability. With a unique consensus protocol, AlephBFT, and a public network that offers robust privacy technology through a combination of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK-SNARKs) and Secure Multi-Party Computation (sMPC), Aleph Zero offers a secure, scalable solution, setting the foundation for private, verifiable transactions without exposing sensitive data.

“stc Bahrain is pleased to welcome Aleph Zero as a Pearling Path Partner within our Web3 Launchpad Program. This collaboration brings us closer to creating a secure and integrated digital ecosystem in the Gulf. Aleph Zero brings valuable privacy-enhancing technology and a scalable, decentralized network that aligns with our goals for a seamless digital future.” said Mr. Saad Odeh, Chief Wholesale Officer at stc Bahrain.

Antoni Zolciak, Co-Founder of Aleph Zero, added: “stc Bahrain is at the forefront of innovation in the Gulf region, spearheading the introduction of Web3 and blockchain solutions. Aleph Zero is delighted to partner with stc, aligning with our commitment to secure, scalable, and privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure. We’re eager to see how our combined efforts will contribute to the advancement of a more secure, decentralized DePIN digital ecosystem across the Middle East.”

As the Web3 ecosystem expands, the need for robust privacy, security, and decentralization becomes ever more critical. This partnership with Aleph Zero aligns with stc Bahrain’s vision of propelling a secure, decentralized Internet of Values forward. Supporting Aleph Zero’s infrastructure, stc Bahrain positions itself at the cutting edge, fostering a digital ecosystem that is both secure and private.

Aleph Zero’s dedication to decentralization, alongside its wide applicability across industries, establishes it as an ideal ally for stc Bahrain. With more than 40 use cases in progress, from secure data exchanges to private voting, Aleph Zero is set to drive significant advancements across the digital landscape.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, users can visit https://www.stc.com.bh/

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain engineered for speed, data confidentiality, and ease of development. It achieves efficiencies akin to conventional web2 systems, upholds rigorous standards for data protection via ZKP and MPC, and offers a comprehensive toolset for WASM-based web3 development in Rust. Aleph Zero’s versatility is highlighted by over 40 use cases being actively developed, showcasing its adaptability across various sectors and applications. These use cases are part of an engaged community and growing ecosystem of web3 applications that are supported by Aleph Zero programs.

For more information, users can visit https://alephzero.org/

