Bitcoin (BTC) $46783.4 -0.37%
Ethereum (ETH) $2307.5 -1.01%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.898 -1.13%
Binance Coin (BNB) $301.554 -0.69%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57034 -1.24%
Solana (SOL) $102.29 +4.68%
Cardano (ADA) $0.531632 -1.64%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08061 -0.95%
Tron (TRX) $0.104155 +0.02%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2559 -0.9%
Chainlink (LINK) $14.0501 -0.61%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009469 -1.14%

Bloomberg: Spot Bitcoin ETF is getting SEC approval no matter what

2 mins read
Spot Bitcoin ETF

Most read

Imran Khan Takes Responsibility for Controversial Article in The Economist

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Samsung Unveils Innovative Ballie Robot with Projection Capabilities at CES 2024

Samsung’s CES 2024 Unveilings – The 5 Most Bizarre Products You Won’t Believe Exist

Contents
1. A Counter to Pessimistic Predictions
2. The Road to Approval: A Rocky Journey
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Bloomberg Analyst Erich Balchunas counters Matrixport’s prediction, stating a Spot Bitcoin ETF will likely be approved by the SEC.
  • Matrixport’s report had suggested a blanket rejection of Bitcoin ETF applications, causing Bitcoin’s value to drop significantly.
  • Balchunas’ optimistic viewpoint contrasts with the prevailing market uncertainty and recent Bitcoin price volatility.
  • Despite Matrixport’s pessimistic forecast, Bloomberg maintains confidence in the imminent approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF.

In a recent development that has stirred the crypto market, Bloomberg Analyst Erich Balchunas has confidently stated that a Spot Bitcoin ETF is on track for approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), countering the wave of skepticism sparked by Matrixport’s report. This bold assertion comes amidst a period of intense speculation and market volatility, underscoring the high stakes and differing opinions surrounding this anticipated decision.

A Counter to Pessimistic Predictions

The crypto community was recently rattled by a report from Matrixport, led by Markus Theilen, which predicted a blanket rejection of all Bitcoin ETF applications. Theilen cited the applicants’ failure to meet critical SEC requirements as the primary reason for this anticipated denial. However, Bloomberg’s Erich Balchunas has offered a contrasting viewpoint, asserting, “We have heard nothing to indicate anything but approval,” a statement that adds a new layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

Balchunas’ response is not just a mere opinion but a significant counterbalance to the prevailing mood of uncertainty. It challenges the market’s recent trajectory, which saw Bitcoin’s value plummet by 9% and over $540 million liquidated in just 24 hours. This plunge was largely attributed to the growing belief in Matrixport’s predictions, but Balchunas stands firm in his conviction of a positive outcome.

The Road to Approval: A Rocky Journey

The path to Spot Bitcoin ETF approval has been fraught with speculation and anticipation. For months, industry experts and investors alike have been keenly awaiting a decision, with many expecting approval within the first weeks of the year. This sentiment was fueled by advertisements from prospective issuers and consistent amendments to S-1 filings at the SEC’s behest, signaling a clear road to approval.

However, the report from Matrixport threw a wrench into these expectations, casting doubt on the likelihood of approval and impacting market confidence. Despite this, Bloomberg analysts Erich Balchunas and James Seyyfart have maintained a consistent stance, anticipating approval in the near future. Their efforts to uncover sources that informed Matrixport’s report have, to date, been unsuccessful, further shrouding the situation in mystery.

In essencce, the debate over the Spot Bitcoin ETF’s approval is a testament to the complex and evolving nature of the crypto market. As contrasting views emerge from reputable sources, the market finds itself in a state of flux, with each new report and statement swaying investor sentiment and market dynamics.

Bloomberg’s assertion of an impending approval, despite Matrixport’s contrary stance, highlights the uncertainties and diverse opinions that characterize the crypto world. As the market awaits the SEC’s decision, the only certainty is the continued debate and speculation that will shape the future of Bitcoin ETFs and the broader crypto landscape.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is a passionate writer with a keen interest in blockchain technology, the global economy, and literature. She dedicates most of her time to exploring the transformative potential of crypto and the dynamics of worldwide economic trends.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Experts believe spot Bitcoin ETFs will be trading by Wednesday
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Experts believe spot Bitcoin ETFs will be trading by Wednesday

Bitcoin ETF providers make final SEC filings, but the fee wars...
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Bitcoin ETF providers make final SEC filings, but the fee wars…

Bitcoin gains official status in Próspera ZEDE of Honduras
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

Bitcoin gains official status in Próspera ZEDE of Honduras

BlackRock
#Bitcoin News
2 mins read

BlackRock expects spot Bitcoin ETF approval this Wednesday

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan