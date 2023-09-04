South Korea to “track and neutralize” North Korean digital loot

TL;DR Breakdown

In a swift response to rising cybersecurity threats, South Korea is drafting legislation to track and freeze North Korean cryptocurrency assets. The move comes amid revelations that North Korea pilfered around $1.28 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum last year alone as part of a larger haul exceeding $3 billion over the past five years.

Drawing attention to the urgency, a high-ranking government official emphasized, “The country’s cybersecurity framework urgently needs repair.” The government is also planning to launch a national cybersecurity committee led by the National Security Office’s Chief and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) director. This committee will craft strategic measures to bolster the country’s cyber defenses against international hacking attempts.

Interestingly, the proposed legislation diverged significantly from an earlier bill by the NIS in November 2022. The updated version introduces innovative methods to “track and neutralize” cryptocurrency and other digital assets obtained by North Korea through illicit means. This inclusion marks a departure from the NIS proposal, which needs to address these issues.

South Korea’s heightened focus on this area underscores its commitment to tackling a multi-faceted problem. Apart from its traditional weapon systems, North Korea has been shifting its attention to cyber warfare. By doing so, it has expanded its arsenal to include digital assets, which are harder to track and easier to launder.

Furthermore, this action by South Korea shines a spotlight on the complexity and evolving nature of modern-day security threats. As cryptocurrencies grow in popularity, they become an increasingly attractive target for nations seeking to bypass traditional financial systems and sanctions.

The impending cybersecurity committee will be pivotal in driving the nation’s strategy. Operating under direct presidential supervision, it will work tirelessly to safeguard South Korea against foreign hacking operations, which often have state sponsorship. This initiative complements the legislative move, laying a comprehensive foundation for future cybersecurity policies.