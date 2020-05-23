Crypto healthcare startup Solve.Care has announced a blockchain remote medicine solution. In a world ravaged by the Coronavirus, remote operations are taking prominence over manual ones. Remote medicine is gaining momentum in COVID-19 times and Solve.Care is hitting the right notes in this regard.

https://t.co/nYZJ9pMNHi has just announced the launch of Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE), a revolutionary Care Network that will enable patients to easily access healthcare services anywhere in the world: https://t.co/XtWSW6OL2S More news to come later today. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/58IDoslfUI — Solve.Care (@Solve_Care) May 22, 2020

As per the official announcement, Solve.Care has launched a platform that brings together medical practitioners and users. The new marketplace, called Global Telehealth Exchange, offers blockchain remote medicine solutions to patients allowing doctors to consult their patients while following lockdown principles.

Global Telehealth Exchange offers blockchain remote medicine services

GTHE goes beyond just providing remote medicine services. It serves as a platform for the physicians to deliver services, make verified profiles, manages appointments, and do so much more. Think of it as a social media for healthcare professionals but with much more advanced features.

The platform has been built using blockchain technology and is much more open in nature. Third-parties are welcome to use the system. Services are accessible to the users in select countries via in-built Care.Wallet.

Powerful blockchain-based healthcare record-keeping

Practitioners can review the medical records of the user once both have agreed upon an appointment. Multiple assessments can be avoided as digital records are readily available and can be accessed by practitioners easily. It also helps prevent repeating medical tests.

Source: Solve.Care Official YouTube Channel

The entire patient record, and token transactions are stored using blockchain providing them with a high-security layer. The SOLVE token carries out all the relevant transactions on GTHE.

Blockchain powering next-gen medical solutions

Pradeep Goel, the chief executive officer of Solve.Care states the growing importance of telemedicine in today’s uncertain times. He says that Coronavirus has put excessive strain on the medical fraternity and mechanisms globally. New medicinal systems must be designed and implemented quickly to ensure medical services are not distorted for long.

Patients who are unable to physically interact with their doctors at clinics/hospitals due to the pandemic require next-gen healthcare solutions. There are many more health and medicinal concerns besides Coronavirus, and such patients have been pushed aside. With GTHE, these practitioners and doctors who were pushed to the sidelines can now interact continue their medication. GTHE blockchain remote medicine platform helps medical fraternity over the imbalance created by the Coronavirus.