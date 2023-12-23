Bitcoin (BTC) $43063 +0.21%
Solana welcomes Paxos, sets the stage for a game-changer

Solana Paxos

1. Expanding Horizons: Paxos Enters Solana’s Ecosystem
2. Solana’s Technological Edge and Paxos’s Regulatory Pursuits
TLDR

  • Paxos receives approval to launch its stablecoin on the Solana blockchain, expanding beyond Ethereum.
  • The move positions Solana as a competitive blockchain with faster transaction speeds and lower costs.
  • Paxos aims to be the most regulated stablecoin issuer, seeking further expansion in international markets.

In a significant move that could reshape the stablecoin landscape, Paxos, a prominent stablecoin issuer, has received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) to launch its Pax Dollar (USDP) stablecoin on the Solana blockchain. This strategic expansion, scheduled for January 17, 2024, marks a notable shift in the stablecoin domain, positioning Solana as a formidable contender in the blockchain arena.

Expanding Horizons: Paxos Enters Solana’s Ecosystem

Until now, Paxos had been authorized to issue its USDP stablecoin exclusively on the Ethereum network. The authorization to extend its operations to Solana comes after an exhaustive review by the DFS, focusing on Solana’s risk framework. This move underlines Paxos’s commitment to regulatory compliance and its aim to be the world’s most regulated stablecoin issuer, setting it apart from competitors like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

Walter Hessert, the head of strategy at Paxos, underscored the significance of this expansion, noting the advantages of Solana’s faster transaction speeds and lower costs compared to Ethereum. These features could make Solana a more attractive platform for Paxos’s partners, including major players like PayPal, which may consider expanding its own stablecoin to the Solana network.

Solana’s Technological Edge and Paxos’s Regulatory Pursuits

Solana is renowned for its high transaction speed and efficiency, boasting an impressive capability of processing around 50,000 to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), dwarfing Ethereum’s current capacity. Despite facing numerous outages in 2022, Solana has shown resilience and technological improvement, maintaining 100% uptime in recent months. This technological prowess, combined with Paxos’s entrance into its ecosystem, could catalyze significant growth and innovation within the Solana network.

Paxos’s ambitions don’t stop at Solana. The company is actively seeking regulatory approval for other layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains, signifying its intent to be a leader in the regulated stablecoin market. Moreover, Paxos has been expanding its international presence, securing preliminary approval from Singapore’s regulatory body and approval from Abu Dhabi’s regulator to issue stablecoins and conduct digital asset services.

So, the partnership between Paxos and Solana heralds a new era in the stablecoin market and blockchain technology. With its regulatory rigor and technological advancements, Paxos’s expansion to Solana not only elevates the blockchain’s status but also paves the way for broader adoption and innovation in the digital currency space. As 2024 approaches, the synergy between Paxos and Solana may well set the stage for a game-changing evolution in the world of cryptocurrency.

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is a passionate writer with a keen interest in blockchain technology, the global economy, and literature.

