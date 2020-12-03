TL:DR Breakdown:

Slush pool added a headline from Reuters to a recent Bitcoin block.

The publication explained Bitcoin’s historic rise to new ATH, while the dollar noted more decline in value.

The leading digital currency, Bitcoin (BTC), began posting tremendous growth at the end of September. In recent days, the cryptocurrency slightly surpassed its all-time high (ATH) across different exchanges, making another historical price performance since its history. Interestingly, the development won the cryptocurrency an iconic coverage on Reuters, one of the leading international new media worldwide.

Reuters’ publication about the crypto’s all-time high sparked excitement amongst the crypto community on Twitter, as they have long waited for such a time patiently. In complement to that, Slush pool, one of the long-running Bitcoin mining pool, recently included the headline in a Bitcoin block – making the development an ever-lasting one.

Slush pool immortalizes Reuters’ Bitcoin ATH publication

Precisely, the Reuters’ headline, which reads “Dollar plummets on U.S. stimulus hopes; Bitcoin hits an all-time peak,” was mapped on block number 659678, according to the information by Slush pool. In the publication, Reuters narrated how the United States dollar has declined to the lowest level, not since two and a half years. The plummeting value of the dollar follows the renewed talks that the government might release a huge fiscal stimulus package, which would drop the value even more.

However, for Bitcoin, they explained the cryptocurrency’s moves to a new price high, which is remarkable as it coincides with the dropping value of the dollar.

Iconic messages in Bitcoin block

The etching of the headline on the Bitcoin blockchain comes after a Bitcoiner had requested that miners should immortalize it.

Our miners asked us to immortalize it.



Block 659678: Reuters 01/Dec/2020 Dollar plummets on U.S. stimulus hopes; bitcoin hits all-time peakhttps://t.co/pmzK3HXhpw pic.twitter.com/LKpvlj9TC4 — Slush Pool | Braiins (OS+) (@slush_pool) December 2, 2020

However, this isn’t the first time where a message or noteworthy headlines are being inscribed on the crypto’s network. Reportedly, Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, had hidden a headline from The Times dubbed “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks” on the blockchain.