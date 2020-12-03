TL:DR Breakdown:

Swiss Valour has launched the world’s first fee-free Bitcoin ETP

The product will provide institutional investors exposure to Bitcoin without having to worry about management fees.

Investments companies in the digital assets space are making it easier for crypto adoption with the introduction of easy-going products. Today, a Switzerland-based company, Valour, informs about the launch of its Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded product (ETP), which will allow both individuals and institutional investors to gain exposure to the underlying assets in the same way as investing in share or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

A fee-less Bitcoin ETP

Dubbed “Bitcoin Zero,” the crypto ETP has been listed on the Nordic Growth Market stock exchange, which is based in Stockholm. As the Bitcoin ETP trading is scheduled to begin later today, the Switzerland company noted that it debuts as a fee-less product. This means that Bitcoin Zero traders or investors do not need to worry about management fees associated with holding such ETPs.

This is one other move aimed at encouraging more adoption and investment in Bitcoin. Johan Wattenström, the founder and director at Valour, acknowledged that the launch of the Bitcoin ETP comes as an effort to the cryptocurrency and other digital assets more accessible to the public. Ultimately, the investors stand to gain more experience with the leading cryptocurrency, which has more than doubled its value since this year.

More roads to institutional Bitcoin adoption

Most of the available Bitcoin ETPs provide institutions with the option to long the leading digital currency. Another Switzerland company, 21Shares, stepped up the game by announcing a Bitcoin product that allows investors to short the cryptocurrency whenever they are less optimistic about the price surge. Dubbed “Short Bitcoin ETP,” the product was listed on the German regulated marketplace, Xetra.

The company also claimed that the ETP was the first world centrally cleared product that allows investors to short Bitcoin.