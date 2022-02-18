TL;DR Breakdown

• Streaming service will accept payments in different cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

• Sling TV announcement could motivate other streaming services.

Sling TV has announced that it will accept crypto payments using the BitPay wallet to all its clientele. Since cryptocurrencies reached their all-time high in 2021, several companies, including pay-TV services, have considered accepting them.

The American company plans to provide the best payment solutions to its clients, and the management believes that accepting cryptos is a good option.

Streaming services interested in the crypto market

Sling TV, an American streaming service founded in 2015, has taken the step to accept crypto as a payment method. According to reports, the company will accept Bitcoin, the number one crypto in the market, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, and several stablecoins including USDC, BUSD, and USDP from BitPay. It is to be remembered that the crypto wallet only works with the ERC-20 technology linked to the Ether Blockchain.

The announcement revealed that the clients would require a BitPay account to pay for the subscription. Similarly, Sling TV will not limit crypto transactions from another Wallet to BitPay.

Prepaid server cancellation on Sling TV will be limited until further notice. However, the American company promised to announce progress on the project.

Sling TV trusts the cryptocurrency market

The crypto market has not been as committed to streaming servers as it should be, but this may change with the Sling TV adoption. This step taken by the sling manager will allow other companies such as Hulu, FuboTV, or Philo to accept cryptos as payment, or at least expected.

In anticipation of this new development, Sling TV has reminded its users that crypto payments are not processed with the TDC. With the server that accepts the subscription payment with BitPay, the beneficiary must adapt to payment with a maximum acceptance range of 24 hours. Sling also clarifies that it will not send refunds in cryptos, as this issue is left in the hands of the crypto wallet.

The streaming company keeps the price of its plans the same after the latest announcements. The Sling Orange package is worth $35 per month with a lineup of up to thirty channels. But the Sling Blue package adds about forty channels to the lineup for the same price. The only discount that Sling could give with the payment in cryptos is if the client pays the semester.