TL;DR Breakdown

• Tycoon Slavi Kotchoukov is behind the Slavi Coin plan.

• The token has a supply of 1,000,000,000 SLV, but its value is uncertain.

After the birth of the internet, many technologies have been developed over the years, including cryptocurrencies. This is caused because companies have adopted the internet to give their customers a fast and easily accessible service.

Within these advances in the financial market, entrepreneurs like Slavi Kutchoukov have accepted the challenge of creating their virtual tokens. The objective is that the cryptocurrency adapts to the needs of its clients within the business it has managed for many years.

Slavi Coin promises several novelties

Wealthy businessman Slavi Kutchoukov is known in the financial world for doing business in Real Estate and the fashion industry within the UAE and the UK. The businessman has it all: fancy cars, money, lots of girls next to him, but not a cryptocurrency named after him. Now Slavi wants to fulfill that goal, and that is why he is excited to launch the Slavi Coin token.

Kutchoukov clarifies that the token will guide the entire cryptocurrency market; these opinions are motivated by the good reception that Slavi Coin has had since its inception. The cryptocurrency promises several novelties in the virtual market, such as fast transactions, security, and an accessible way of using it so all people can have it.

Although there are no records of the initial value of the token, it has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 SLVs open for purchase. SLV could be launched in the coming weeks and normally be used within the stores managed by Slavi Kutchoukov.

The cryptocurrency market is growing

Slavi Coin is not the only cryptocurrency that promises a renewed decentralized market because other tokens like Solana are making history today.

SOL, which was launched in 2020, is a cryptocurrency that went unnoticed until the first week of September when its value rose. Solana supported the decentralized finance network, its value was low, but today it competes with the best cryptocurrencies.

Solana’s price reached $178.85 in less than a month, with a market capitalization exceeding $90,000,000,000. Another relatively new token that has reached high levels in its value is FTT, developed by the crypto company FTX in 2019. This cryptocurrency is trading today above $74.90, with a rise of 19.51 percent in recent weeks.

Maybe after the launch of Slavi Coin, the token will compete with the two cryptos that have recently gained popularity in the market. The businessman has not elaborated on the crypto project, only asking fans for patience.

SLV is expected to have the same buying, selling, and trading function as other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. This new cryptocurrency may be a trend in the decentralized market; we have to wait for its launch in Europe.