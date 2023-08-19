Simultaneous approval of all Ethereum ETFs on the horizon

TL;DR Breakdown

The Ethereum ETF scene is on the brink of a revolution. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), historically cautious and skeptical about the crypto world, seems to be shifting its stance.

The wave of change hints that the agency might give the green light to a barrage of Ether futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.

The Flood of Applications: What Changed?

Over the past several months, a barrage of applications related to the Ethereum ETF has crashed upon the SEC’s doorstep. Among these, a slew encompasses combined strategies of both Bitcoin and Ether futures.

If we took a time machine back to 2021, the atmosphere was entirely different; the SEC consistently nudged companies to pull back their similar applications.

However, whispers from those with their ear to the ground suggest that this past reticence might have transformed into a more accommodating approach. This evolution in attitude signals that the SEC could potentially let these Ethereum ETFs out of the gate in the coming weeks.

And the sheer number? We’re talking about 16 applications revolving around either Ether or a combination of Bitcoin-Ether futures ETFs. Now, for the uninitiated, these aren’t just standard ETFs but represent a nuanced segment of the market.

Instead of thrusting money directly into the crypto giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, these crypto futures ETFs leverage futures contracts linked to the crypto prices.

Valkyrie: Leading the Ethereum ETF Charge?

One notable player in this Ethereum ETF frenzy is Valkyrie. They aren’t newcomers; the asset management giant recently put forward an application for an Ether futures ETF.

This wasn’t their first foray either; a prior bid for a combined Bitcoin-Ether futures strategy ETF was already in the mix. If rumors are to be believed, Valkyrie might be inching ahead, potentially launching its BTC-ETH ETF by October.

But why the mad dash? The ETF domain operates on a simple mantra: the early bird catches the worm. A case in point is ProShares. Being the premier futures Bitcoin ETF to get the SEC’s nod, it raked in a staggering $1 billion in assets within its inaugural year.

Contrast that with Valkyrie’s similar offering, which entered the market slightly later and managed nearly $28 million. The difference is glaring. This dance with the Ethereum ETF isn’t the SEC’s only tête-à-tête with the crypto domain.

Another mammoth decision dangles in the balance: will the SEC bestow its blessings on a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.? It’s not just fledgling entities hanging in the balance, but Wall Street behemoths like Fidelity and BlackRock too. The anticipation is palpable, and the SEC’s final word on this is expected by January.

Bottomline is the Ethereum ETF landscape in the U.S. teeters on the brink of a seismic shift. With the SEC’s potential mass approval of a multitude of applications, a new era for crypto-based ETFs might dawn. The financial world waits with bated breath, eyes trained on the SEC’s next move.

