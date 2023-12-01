Should DeFi Companies Be Subject To The Same AML Rules As Banks?

In the world of finance, there’s a new kid on the block: Decentralized Finance (DeFi) companies. These businesses are changing the game by using blockchain and cryptocurrency to do things differently from traditional banks. But with all new things, there are big questions that need answers. One of the most important is about playing by the rules, specifically, the rules designed to stop money from being used for illegal purposes, like money laundering. Traditional banks have a bunch of rules they need to follow to make sure they’re not helping bad actors move money around. But what about DeFi companies? Should they have to follow the same rules?

This question isn’t just academic; it’s super relevant today. Investigations continue into how well Decentralized Finance (DeFi) adheres to anti-money laundering (AML) standards. The core nature of DeFi is decentralization, which poses challenges in applying traditional AML controls. Yet, this same feature offers greater transparency and accountability, potentially making it simpler to identify and prevent illegal activities such as money laundering.

That’s a big red flag and makes it even more urgent to determine if DeFi companies should be treated just like regular banks for these anti-money laundering rules. It’s a tough question, especially since DeFi companies are all about doing things in a new and different way. But it’s a question we can’t ignore if we want to make sure the world of finance stays safe and fair for everyone. This issue has gained prominence, especially considering recent reports that terrorist groups like Hamas have exploited cryptocurrencies to fund their operations.

Threat: Cryptocurrency and Terrorist Financing

The utilization of cryptocurrencies by terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, highlights a critical vulnerability in the current financial system. These groups have reportedly used digital assets to amass significant funds, bypassing the traditional banking systems and evading international sanctions and AML measures. This mode of financing poses a direct threat to global security and stability.

In the two years prior to a specific attack, cryptocurrency wallets associated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly received over $130 million in digital currencies. This included substantial amounts in the months just before the attack. Cryptocurrency has become a vital channel for funding terrorist groups, with experts suggesting that the publicly known figures represent only a fraction of the actual total.

This situation highlights significant weaknesses in the international monitoring of money flows. Terrorist organizations, rogue states, drug traffickers, and other criminal elements are exploiting cryptocurrencies to pose threats to allies and U.S. national security. There is a growing consensus on the need to extend traditional anti-money laundering regulations, which currently apply to banks, brokers, money service businesses, and even dealers in precious metals, to the realm of cryptocurrencies. This is essential to close existing loopholes and prevent these groups from obtaining financial resources for further attacks.

Role Of USA On DeFi’s AML

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a significant risk assessment on Decentralized Finance (DeFi), simultaneously initiating a dialogue about industry guidelines.

In its latest report, the Treasury delves into various illicit finance risks, including scams, ransomware, hacking, and money laundering. The key highlight of this 40-page document is its stance on potential regulatory requirements for DeFi. The report states that while it does not set new supervisory standards, it strongly suggests that even completely or partially decentralized services ought to adopt anti-money laundering (AML) measures in line with the Bank Secrecy Act – the cornerstone of the U.S. AML framework.

The use of terms like “should” (mentioned 17 times) and “obligations” (53 times) in the assessment underscores the Treasury’s message. It’s a clear indication to those engaged in DeFi services: they are expected to implement AML controls in accordance with the existing obligations outlined by the Bank Secrecy Act.

The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) mandates that financial institutions under its purview must maintain records, report certain transactions, and alert authorities about suspicious activities that could indicate money laundering, tax evasion, or other illegal activities. Integrating conventional anti-money laundering (AML) practices somewhat clashes with the essence of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), which leans on software-driven processes rather than relying on human compliance teams.

The Treasury’s report presents somewhat conflicting views. On the one hand, it acknowledges that money laundering, financing of proliferation, and terrorist financing are more commonly executed using traditional currencies and assets rather than virtual ones. Yet, on the other hand, it dedicates 40 pages to discussing the AML risks within DeFi, a sector that currently plays a minor role in illicit finance. This approach sends mixed signals about the perceived importance and risk level of DeFi in the context of financial crimes.

Despite the mixed messages, the Treasury’s intentions are evident: they aim to convey to the DeFi sector that the requirements of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) are currently applicable and to initiate a dialogue with industry stakeholders about effectively implementing anti-money laundering (AML) measures in the decentralized financial landscape.

The case for AML Regulation in DeFi

Leveling the Playing Field: Traditional financial institutions, including banks and credit unions, are rigorously regulated with AML policies. Extending these regulations to DeFi companies would ensure a uniform standard across the financial ecosystem, preventing entities from exploiting regulatory arbitrage. Protecting Financial Integrity: Implementing AML rules in the DeFi sector is critical to safeguarding the integrity of the global financial system. It would help monitor and curtail the flow of funds for illicit activities, including terrorism financing and money laundering. National Security Concerns: The use of cryptocurrencies by groups like Hamas has demonstrated how digital assets can directly impact national security. Tightening AML controls in the DeFi space is, therefore, not just a financial issue but a matter of national and international security. Consumer Protection: Applying AML regulations to DeFi entities also protects consumers from inadvertently engaging with or supporting illegal activities, thereby maintaining trust in digital finance systems.

Challenges and Counterarguments

DeFi, shorthand for Decentralized Finance, inherently lacks a central governing authority. This absence of centralization makes the enforcement of anti-money laundering (AML) laws within the DeFi market a challenging task. Without a designated body to assume responsibility, effective regulation, and government oversight become difficult. The following points outline some of these challenges.:

Technical and Operational Feasibility : DeFi platforms, characterized by their decentralized and often anonymous nature, pose significant challenges for traditional AML enforcement. The absence of a central authority in these platforms complicates the implementation of standard AML procedures.

: DeFi platforms, characterized by their decentralized and often anonymous nature, pose significant challenges for traditional AML enforcement. The absence of a central authority in these platforms complicates the implementation of standard AML procedures. Innovation vs. Regulation : There is a concern that stringent regulations could stifle innovation in the DeFi sector, which is still in its nascent stage. Overregulation might hinder the growth and development of groundbreaking financial technologies.

: There is a concern that stringent regulations could stifle innovation in the DeFi sector, which is still in its nascent stage. Overregulation might hinder the growth and development of groundbreaking financial technologies. Global Jurisdiction and Enforcement : Cryptocurrency and DeFi operate on a global scale, making it challenging for any single nation to regulate them effectively. A concerted international effort is required for effective regulation and enforcement.

: Cryptocurrency and DeFi operate on a global scale, making it challenging for any single nation to regulate them effectively. A concerted international effort is required for effective regulation and enforcement. Potential for Market Disruption: Imposing traditional banking regulations on DeFi entities could disrupt the market, possibly pushing some operations underground. This could lead to the opposite effect of what the regulations intend to achieve.

Crypto Crime and the Push for Stricter Regulations

Notably, organizations like Hamas are not discreet in their efforts to gather funds through crypto, openly seeking donations for what they call “jihad.” Hamas is not alone in this; Iran reportedly generates around $1 billion annually in crypto assets. Additionally, entities like Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have also been involved in crypto-related activities, with Israel seizing nearly $2 million in crypto from them. This situation highlights a broader issue where the crypto industry inadvertently facilitates the financing of terrorism and rogue states.

The threat extends beyond terrorism financing. The U.S. Biden administration has estimated that a significant portion of North Korea’s missile program is financed through cryptocurrency-related crimes. Moreover, a large percentage of the fentanyl produced in China, which is linked to numerous overdoses, is traded using crypto with drug cartels.

The diverse use of crypto for illegal activities – by terrorist groups, drug manufacturers, and various state and non-state actors – raises serious concerns. The crypto industry’s response to these issues has been to hire lobbyists to argue against stringent regulations, claiming that over-regulation could drive more activities underground. However, voluntary and inconsistent anti-money laundering measures in the crypto space have proven insufficient in curbing these crimes.

In the United States, traditional financial institutions like banks, credit unions, and stockbrokers are required to adhere to basic compliance activities to prevent criminal aid. The argument is that large entities in the crypto world, such as Bitcoin mining companies and wallet providers, should be subject to similar regulations. Some in the industry already conduct these checks, showing both the capacity and recognition of the need for compliance.

To address these concerns, a bipartisan bill titled the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act has been introduced. This legislation aims to extend the same protective measures that exist for traditional payment systems to the crypto sector, with the goal of cutting off crucial financing sources for terrorist groups and other criminal actors.

The Path Forward: A Balanced Approach

Given these challenges and risks, a balanced and nuanced approach is needed in regulating DeFi entities. This approach would involve:

International Cooperation: Effective regulation of DeFi requires global cooperation to establish universal standards and practices. This cooperation is crucial for tracking cross-border transactions and addressing jurisdictional challenges. Innovative Regulatory Frameworks: Regulators should consider the unique aspects of DeFi and develop innovative frameworks that address these specificities without stifling innovation. Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborative efforts between governments, regulatory bodies, and DeFi companies can lead to the development of effective AML strategies tailored to the decentralized finance environment. Education and Awareness: Educating consumers and financial operators about the risks associated with DeFi and the importance of AML compliance can play a significant role in mitigating illicit activities. Technology-Driven Solutions: Leverage technology to develop sophisticated tools for monitoring and analyzing DeFi transactions, which could aid in identifying suspicious activities without infringing on privacy or hindering legitimate transactions.

Conclusion

The debate over applying traditional AML rules to DeFi companies is complex, involving considerations of security, regulatory fairness, and the balance between innovation and oversight. While the threat posed by the use of cryptocurrencies by terrorist groups like Hamas underscores the need for regulation, it is also crucial to recognize and address the unique challenges posed by the decentralized nature of these platforms.

Taking everything into account, the U.S. Treasury has made it unmistakably clear that it expects all financial service platforms, without exception, to adhere to the standards set by the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

Yet, as we transition into an increasingly decentralized financial landscape, where services are executed automatically by software without intermediaries rather than by traditional financial institutions equipped with extensive compliance teams, it remains uncertain how, or even if, DeFi platforms can currently meet these regulatory demands. Fortunately, the purpose of this assessment is to begin a dialogue, signaling the start of discussions on this complex issue.