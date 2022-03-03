TL;DR Breakdown

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today.

Strong resistance at $0.00003176.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002574.

The price of a contemporary Shiba Inu is currently $0.0079, representing a sharp increase from $0.0044 in January 2019. Today’s price analysis reveals a strong bullish movement in the marketplace, and the market is heading towards a positive conclusion, raising SHIB’s value substantially. As a result, the cost of SHIB is expected to continue rising throughout the day.

Strong resistance at $0.00003176 means that the market is reaching its peak, so make sure to sell your SHIBs today if you’re looking to make a profit! However, if you believe that the trend will continue, hold on to your SHIBs and enjoy the ride.

Strong resistance at $0.00003176 means that the market is reaching its peak, so make sure to sell your SHIBs today if you’re looking to make a profit! However, if you believe that the trend will continue, then hold on to your SHIBs and enjoy the ride.

SHIB/USD 4-hour analysis: Recent developments

The SHIB/USD pair is currently in a strong uptrend, as seen from the price action on the 4-hour chart. The market has been supported by a bullish trend line and is now approaching the resistance level at $0.00003176. A break above this level could see the market reach its next target at $0.0000354.

On the downside, support is found at the bullish trend line and the $0.000025 level. The RSI is currently in overbought territory, so a pullback to the support levels could be seen soon.

SHIB/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

Over the past few days, the market has been in a strong uptrend, and SHIB is trading well above its crucial support at $0.00002460.

There is significant resistance at $0.00003176, but if SHIB can break through this level, it could reach highs of $0.00003500 or even $0.00003700.

The RSI is showing strong bullish momentum, and the MACD is moving in a positive direction, so the trend is looking healthy for now.

Overall, the market looks bullish, and SHIB is expected to continue increasing value throughout the day. Make sure to keep an eye on this exciting cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu price analysis for 1-day: Market closes

The market has closed bullish for the day, with SHIB reaching a high of $0.00002768. The market has been supported by a strong bullish trend line and is now approaching the resistance level at $0.00003176. A break above this level could see the market reach its next target at $0.0000354.

SHIB/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

According to the Shiba Inu price analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 51, indicating a stable cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the RSI falls within the upper neutral range. Following a downward trend shows depreciation and signifies sales exceeding sales activity, resulting in a lower RSI score.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price analysis shows a market following a bullish trend and exhibiting bearish possibilities. The bulls presently dominate the market, with a reversal appearing unlikely. However, the market has considerable potential for a turnaround, implying a bearish future.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.