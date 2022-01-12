TL;DR Breakdown

• SHIB meme cryptocurrency could be the most traded in India.

• Shiba Inu rises in price to over 14 percent after a bearish streak.

After being received by two of India’s top exchanges, Shiba Inu is set to be perpetually present in the crypto wallets of Indian citizens. India has stood out as a great promoter of crypto, so much so that it ranks among the top countries in the world that use cryptocurrencies.

The meme cryptocurrency SHIB arrives at Giottus and Koinbazar on the 11th of January, 2022.

Indian exchanges add Shiba Inu to their collections

Most Indian investors will be eager to work with Shiba Inu, considering it is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the last year. One of the first exchanges to accept SHIB in 2022 is Giottus, supporting virtual commerce since 2018. Koinbazar has also accepted the challenge and places SHIB among its most emblematic tokens for commerce.

After winning a legal battle, both exchanges have been approved by the top Indian regulator, RBI. It is to be remembered that India does not have a clear position on the cryptocurrency market, which is why its merchants live in an uncertain panorama on where they can buy Bitcoin freely.

The Giottus exchange is in the stage of full growth and calls itself “the best wallet for Indians.” With Giottus, merchants can buy tokens such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Tron, Stellar, Tether, – and from today – Shiba Inu.

Koinbazar is the alternative exchange for Indians looking for a simple and supported platform. The wallet allows you to invest in Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tether and will also now include SHIB on its list.

Crypto-meme SHIB regains ground in the virtual market

Shiba Inu appears to make up ground in the virtual market after debuting in the Indian trade. The cryptocurrency meme promises to replace Dogecoin, the original meme token for many crypto fans.

Recently, the SHIB development group announced the Bone token that will work with the Shibarium network, which will meet similar objectives to the Ethereum Blockchain. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu token is ranked number 13 among the cryptos with the largest market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap, one box below Dogecoin.

SHIB raises its price to over 14.93 percent in the last 24 hours, showing a value of $0.00003194. SHIB’s capital comes to $17,555,728,134 and will rise when adoptions in India begin. Dogecoin, which is one spot from SHIB, is trading today at $0.1605, with a rise of 6.16 percent on the last day. Both cryptocurrencies profit from the Bitcoin recovery after over one month in a bearish streak.