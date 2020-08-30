Saturn Network has announced its integration into the OkChain ecosystem in a bid to make working with cryptocurrencies easier and enable everyone access to the financial freedom that decentralization currently provides.

According to the announcement Saturn network is currently building an open-source infrastructure that would provide users with simpler ways to access digital currency by breaking down barriers for start-up blockchain businesses.

Saturn network disclosed that the integration was possible due to the fact that both blockchain firms shared similar visions in DEX development, cross-chain solutions, as well as community governance, and ecosystem building. Notably, both teams advocate for open-source, transparency, and decentralization.

The announcement also noted that Saturn Network and OKChain would share several design concepts and development plans that could open up future cross-chain synergies between Saturn Protocol and OKChain/OpenDEX.

Notably, the cooperation aims to build a more versatile cryptoasset trading ecosystem where users can swiftly share the value and benefits of various blockchain technologies via cross-chain modules.

Saturn network protocol overview

It’s worth noting that the Saturn team is currently working on Saturn Protocol v2. This is a major infrastructure upgrade that will introduce several new features to improve the protocol across the board for all its investors, users, and stakeholders. The newKanin features include:

Automatic market making: By moving toward an AMM model via the addition of liquidity pools and staking, the creation of an OKB liquidity pool is enabled.

Token-to-token trading pairs:With liquidity problems solved, Saturn Network will also be able to support token-to-token pairs.

DAO Governance:Saturn Protocol is community-owned with governance tokens. Saturn DAO will also enable regular profit payouts to token-holders in the form of dividends.

Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps: Improved interoperability between different blockchain ecosystems in the form of Atomic Swaps enables, for example, decentralized trading between OKT and ETH.

Saturn Rings: Saturn Protocol powers incentivizes an affiliate model for launching your own exchange.

OKB listed on Saturn platform

Additionally with the new partnership between both firms Saturn network listed OKB the global utility token for the OKEx exchange on it platform.

Notably, Saturn will assist OKChain in setting up an OKB liquidity pool on Saturn Protocol v2 enabling further integration with the growing DeFi ecosystem on Ethereum.