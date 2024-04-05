Samsung Expects 10-Fold Rise in First-Quarter Profit.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s memory chip and televisions number one ranked company, has forecast eyecatching his first-quarter operating profit, beating the market case. This explosion, which doubled to more than ten, is owed to the revamped beauty commodity prices, with particular attention being paid to the AI devices market.

The stock market’s response and performance are in this section.

The estimated operating profit of Samsung for the first quarter is assumed to be around KRW 6.60 trillion, which will reach $4.89 billion, bypassing the market estimate. While it probably produces a long-term revolutionary technology, especially for the healthcare sector, the investors showed a limited reaction in early trade. This led Samsung’s share value to drop slightly yesterday. The market’s mild response points to the reasons that the investors await Samsung’s progress review on its top-shelf memory chip operations. However, the challenging environment has been a task for the competitors to win their hegemony.

Chip division revival

Samsung’s shipping division, including its first earnings in the last five quarters, has abruptly improved. It is driven by the renewal of market confidence in Samsung’s performance and products. It has been mainly fuelled by the rise in memory chip prices, which, after enjoying a remarkable bull run on the back of strong post-pandemic consumer electronics demand, has actually declined since mid-2022. Interestingly, DRAM and NAND flash chip prices, which are prime drivers of earnings, also recorded sharp uptake during the first quarter, an indicator that the company is in an encouraging financial situation due to the stability.

Samsung is finishing up its strategy on AI chipset solutions and HBM, which means the company is clearly looking for development and market updates. However, in the HBM sector, Samsung still needs to work on leveling up, but the company is looking forward to leading the market with the future introduction of advanced HBM chips. Following the latest earthquake in Taiwan, Samsung and other VLSI digital chip makers are highly likely to think about pricing adjustments, which in turn may influence second-quarter revenues. Indeed, the earthquake is projected to worsen the semiconductor shortage.

Mobile business performance

In the smartphone segment, Samsung considers strong profitability to be a consequence of the customers’ reaction to the new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones. The mobile business is expecting a sales increase at the end of March. Talking about analysts’ forecasts, we can say that smartphone sales will be up, with 57 mln shipments forecasted for this quarter, buying on average at higher price tags. For sure, The Galaxy S24 series has been supported by positive feedback, generating an 8% growth in sales globally from week 1 to the second three weeks after launch.

From the start, the fact that Samsung had a positive first-quarter outlook is an indication of its ability to outrun market problems and catch up with emerging opportunities, especially in the semiconductor and cell phone manufacturing industries. Markedly, investor sentiments remain at bay because of uncertainties, whereby Samsung’s strategic initiatives in AI, HBM, and flagship smartphones allow the company’s promising today and tomorrow.

With market shifts on the horizon and its strong technological competence, Samsung strives to bolster its importance within the global electronics sector. Hence, it embarks on a voyage of innovation and providing worth to all shareholders.

Original Story From https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2024/0405/1441810-samsung-flags-10-fold-rise-in-first-quarter-profit/