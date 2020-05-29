Popular electronic and smart technology manufacturers, Samsung has partnered with Gemini, an exchange firm, to further wallet integration and make it easy for Americans and Canadians to access cryptocurrency services.

The wallet integration partnership between the two firms would enable Samsung users’ trade crypto coins like BTC, ETH, and keep them in a cold wallet with Gemini custody service.

Happy working alongside Samsung

Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss said that crypto is now a movement, and they are happy to work alongside Samsung to make people around the world enjoy exclusive crypto features. He noted further that Samsung Blockchain Wallet users could trade crypto more easily on Gemini.

The wallet is available alongside Gemini Mobile App in the Samsung Galaxy Store for selected Samsung Galaxy Phones.

Samsung mobile has always been producing technologies that support cryptocurrency with its 2018 Galaxy S10 model that had an inbuilt crypto wallet. The addition made the entire crypto community laud the Smartphone as a pacesetter in the industry.

Apart from being the first Smartphone that firms to aid the storage of digital assets, it has also supported some Dapps. With the Gemini partnership, Samsung’s growing wallet seems to make more from its cryptocurrency business.

Samsung, Gemini wallet integration at the right time

The Samsung and Gemini wallet integration is coming to being at the right time with BTC and crypto exchange firms around the globe experiencing a boom as new users and the number of trading activities has gone high mainly because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, a manager at Gemini, confirmed that demand for crypto services has been high among crypto investors at every level, and the demand is anticipated to continue amidst the pandemic.