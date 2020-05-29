The $40 billion NYSE-listed technology company, Infosys, will become the latest Matic Network validator. The Layer 2 scaling solution, Matic, says the collaboration will facilitate in providing a robust and more secure environment for its increasing Decentralized Applications (DApps) ecosystem.

Infosys joins DApp ecosystem as Matic network validator

Matic, which is among the first Binance initial exchange offerings (IEOs), has notably seen a significant increase. Ever since it was listed last year, it has grown up to 470 percent against Bitcoin. Perhaps, Matic could be seeing a boost with the announcement of its latest network validator.

Infosys, as a Matic network validator, will run validator nodes on the mainnet, in order to ensure a more secure platform for DApps. According to the Layer 2 scaling solution, the landmark partnership is part of its collaborative effort with the Indian technology company to scale Ethereum via Plasma.

Reportedly, Matics handles about 10,000 transactions in a second. As a Matic network validator, Infosys is expected to contribute its infrastructure to validate the many transactions across the Matic network. The co-founder of Matic, Sandeep Nailwal, commented:

We are extremely proud to welcome Infosys as a network validator. Infosys has been the pioneer of the Indian tech success story […] We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the iconic institution to make an impact in the new decentralized world order.

Enterprises are interested in Blockchain

The announcement of Infosys as the latest Matic network validator comes amid the platform’s growing focus on enterprise. Per the report, Matic initiated engaging efforts with several enterprises, and the results are outstanding. The increasing engagement follows the Matic mainnet, which is underway.

The partnership with the Indian technology company indicates the recognition of the blockchain revolution by large enterprises in general. Popular tech companies, like IBM, are deeply involved with blockchain technology development.