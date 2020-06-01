Two of the major electronic and technology giants Samsung and LG blockchain participation is on the rise in the past few months.

While the world has been engulfed in a pandemic, some companies and countries have been planning ahead of time to get the best results after the pandemic.

Samsung and LG blockchain participation is more indirect so far than direct participation; neither firm has announced any major blockchain projects so far. Samsung has already been launching blockchain-enabled phone Galaxy S10 that came with a blockchain wallet, and in the latest developments, the firm is now in partnership with the exchange Gemini.

With the latest partnership, Samsung is not only increasing its blockchain circle but also stepping into the trading and custody area.

LG, on the other hand, has taken a more direct approach when it comes to Samsung and LG blockchain participation. LG recently partnered with the Hedera Hashgraph as a governing council member. LG aims to create new business opportunities in the blockchain sector through combined research with the global blockchain platform. LG has already launched a facial recognition system that would be powering up the digital payments system.

LG happens to be the only consumer electronics company in the governing council of Hedera Hashgraph, and other members comprise the likes of Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, Google, and IBM.

