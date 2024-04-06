RootData raises a $1.25 million Seed fund to enable users in web3 ecosystem

From the Web3 asset data sector, RootData, a start-up platform, has delivered a pre-seed investment capped at $1.25 million which it considers a significant boost to its operations. The next round also engaged foremost investors deploying NLVC, Boyaa Interactive, Bonfire Union Ventures, and top several names in the sector. The capital is appointed for R&D and service rollout, implying that the enterprise enjoys huge business expansion.

RootData revolutionizing web3 data management

Since the birth of the company, which was founded in early 2022, it has strongly focused on simplifying crypto investment as we do not know. The systematic visual depiction of the Web3 data including both ledger-based and office-based indicators is important in removing the complexity in the very difficult Web3 investments for RootData. Plattform provides a complete package that comprises of the project library, an institutional library, a trait library, a tag chart, and a landscape guide. These tools give the users an opportunity to look through and search for project-related data, much easier and quicker than never seen before option.

The market information provided by RootData’s Hot List Module, which has grown to encompass millions of users’ search data, is now a vital, quick-to-use source. Such advances further evident RootData’s pledge to provide relevant information while optimizing the investment decision process for its customers.

Necessity to upgrade data integrity systems

RootData’s smart data processing system is a big step forward in the sense-making of the very complex and layered Web3 areas of knowledge. By the means of process-oriented manual data entry processing, as well as automated data registration, RootData has been featured as a very diversified and reliable decentralized data platform. This loyalty can be seen in many KOLs, as evidenced by their active participation and use by leading media agencies.

An organization as urgent as ours is constantly striving for growth in its area of work. Thus, RootData has been expanding its focus to the on-chain data with which site visitors can conveniently see real-time transfer dynamics as well as total reserves directly on the home pages of crypto projects, institutions, and individuals.

Integrating SEO Tool as an API,

Another important aspect of the company is its commitment to providing a better user experience not only within its platform but also beyond it. RootData company offers a way to add Web3 data into the applications of different partners – that is through APIs, which encapsulate the data of the RootData. This integration refers to players by mentioning investors as well as finance amounts which also details about introduction and social media links. This reduces the need for hard data maintenance operations. It is unique to be a market leader among 30 API customers in terms of data accessibility, user experience, and app traction.

Coming to a new stage, the co-founder of Rootdata also addresses users’ need for a more experiential approach. Equipped with a Crystal Clear Vision and strong funders’ backing, RootData is going to be the obvious data platform for use in the Web3 area, whereby one can grab hidden pointers about all Bitcoin assets.