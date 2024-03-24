Loading...

RippleX urges caution amid XRPL AMM pool glitch

XRPL

1. Community reacts to XRPL glitch, mixed responses emerge
2. AMM pool expansion and future outlook
TL;DR

  • RippleX detects a technical glitch affecting specific AMM pools on the XRP Ledger, leading to transaction disruptions.
  • Users advised against depositing funds into affected pools, and urged to withdraw LP tokens until resolution.
  • There are mixed reactions from XRPL community; some express concern over network reliability, while others commend RippleX’s transparency.

RippleX, the developer arm behind the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has identified a technical glitch affecting certain Automated Market Maker (AMM) pools on the XRPL. This glitch has disrupted transaction processes within these pools, prompting RippleX to take preventive measures.

Community reacts to XRPL glitch, mixed responses emerge

The glitch in question has impacted the execution of transactions within select AMM pools on the XRP Ledger, leading to erroneous processing. As a result, the basic functionalities of these pools have been compromised, necessitating urgent attention from the development team. To mitigate potential risks and complications, RippleX has advised users against depositing new funds into affected AMM pools. Additionally, those holding liquidity provider (LP) tokens have been urged to withdraw their funds until the issue is resolved.

The announcement of the glitch has prompted reactions from various stakeholders within the XRPL community. While some users have expressed concerns about the network’s reliability in light of the incident, others have commended RippleX for its transparency in addressing the issue. However, the impact of the glitch has extended beyond RippleX, with several XRPL-based projects temporarily suspending their connections to affected AMM pools. Notably, platforms such as Sologenic and Anodos have halted deposits and disabled services, respectively, in response to the technical hiccup.

AMM pool expansion and future outlook

The XRPL AMM pools were launched recently following the XLS-30D amendment’s approval earlier this year. This milestone has significantly diversified the assets available on the XRPL, with over 1,000 liquidity pools created since the feature’s implementation.

Despite the complications encountered, Ripple‘s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, remains optimistic about the platform’s future. He views the recent launch as the initial step in a longer journey, highlighting upcoming milestones in XRPL development. It’s worth noting that RippleX had previously detected an issue related to AMM transactions in January, underscoring the complexities involved in deploying such features.

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

