PlayDapp Announces Mainnet Launch: User-Friendly Blockchain for Ecosystem

The PlayDapp Team announced on March 25 that it plans to launch its long-awaited blockchain mainnet scheduled for April 11 to foster the development and expansion of its ecosystem.

PlayDapp has decided to launch its mainnet through the Avalanche subnet to expand its Web3 business. As a result, PlayDapp will move away from supporting the existing public multi-chain to operate an independent chain with self-verification nodes as its mainnet.

Avalanche is known for its low transaction costs and high scalability, offering improved scalability through a subnet structure that allows for the creation of customized blockchains tailored to specific enterprises.

Wen Lee, Director of Business at PlayDapp stated, “We plan to operate the mainnet to onboard various Web3 gaming projects and expand the ecosystem,” emphasizing the company’s commitment to supporting the onboarding of diverse gaming projects onto the PlayDapp mainnet.

How This Improves The PlayDapp Ecosystem

The introduction of the mainnet underscores PlayDapp’s commitment to providing user-friendly services and scalability, further expanding its Web3 ecosystem centered around the PlayDapp token (PDA).

Notably, PDA tokens issued as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum chain will be swapped to PlayDapp mainnet tokens (PDA) via bridging, serving as the native currency. This will facilitate various services and be used as a transaction fee processing on the mainnet, enhancing user convenience significantly.

Users will no longer need to pay gas fees in Ethereum (ETH) or Polygon (MATIC) for PlayDapp services. Instead, PDA will play a crucial role as the native currency across PlayDapp’s tournaments, marketplace, and play-to-earn (P2E) game services.

Mikey NFT holders will be able to migrate their NFTs to mainnet and will receive instructions on how to do so. Stakers will benefit from this launch as they will be able to receive regular in-game item drops for their upcoming P2E game. They’ll also receive discounts on transaction on transaction fees in their marketplace as well as be able to participate in their DAO game.

PlayDapp Integrates DAO To Empower The Community

Moreover, the PlayDapp mainnet will integrate a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) voting system. PDA token holders will have the opportunity to participate directly in key decisions regarding the operation and project development of the Mainnet services, fostering trust and solidarity within the community through transparent decision-making processes.

In addition, PlayDapp plans to introduce a DAO game as part of the activation of the DAO. This is expected to be beneficial in helping DAO participants understand the voting and reward system through game participation. By actively involving the community in decision-making and creating a synergistic relationship between decentralized governance and gaming, PlayDapp aims to create a more engaged and vibrant ecosystem.

Strong Partnerships & Proven Track Record of Innovation From PlayDapp

PlayDapp has previously showcased NFT interoperability through blockchain-based games, NFT marketplaces, metaverse projects, and tournament services. The company has collaborated with numerous partners such as Samsung Electronics, KB Kookmin Card, LINE FRIENDS (IPX), and Samsung C&T to introduce NFT-based interoperable services.

By connecting with various gaming companies and NFT projects, PlayDapp has demonstrated its ability to innovate and provide unique solutions for the blockchain gaming industry. The team behind PlayDapp consists of experienced developers, game designers, and business professionals with a strong track record in both traditional and blockchain industries, this gives promising potential for the road ahead.

PlayDapp Road Map For 2024

The team at PlayDapp has been working diligently to create a strong and vibrant community through transparent decision-making processes and innovative NFT interoperability solutions. With their mainnet launch, DAO activation, and upcoming partnerships and collaborations, PlayDapp is set to take the blockchain gaming industry by storm.

Looking ahead, PlayDapp has outlined its roadmap for the remainder of the year, with significant developments slated for the second quarter of 2024

2024. 4.11: Scheduled PlayDapp Mainnet Launch (Subject to change).

As alluded to earlier, PlayDapp is set to launch its mainnet scheduled for April 11, 2024. This will be a significant milestone for the company as it marks the official start of their decentralized governance system and NFT interoperability services. Users will be able to participate in staking, voting, and NFT trading on the mainnet, making it a truly decentralized and community-driven platform.

2024. 2Q: 1. EZ Play

As a revamped web3 mini game platform (aka tournaments) with new games and a new UI/UX to onboard the next wave of casual gamers to web3, EZ Play will define the core of PlayDapp’s user base. The team has changed the UX to allow users to easily participate in the game without separate logins and wallet connections. Existing P2E will also continue to support faster transactions and lower gas costs with the introduction of the mainnet.

2024. 2Q: Launch of Marketplace Plus

● Issuing exclusive NFTs serviced on the PlayDapp Mainnet to facilitate trading

● Introduction of an aggregator – access and compare market data

● Streamlining the process of buying NFTs and supporting bulk trading feature

With a dedicated marketplace, users will have a seamless experience buying and trading NFTs within the PlayDapp ecosystem. The marketplace will also serve as a platform for creators and artists to showcase and sell their unique NFTs.

2024. H2: Launch of a New P2E Mobile Game

With more and more gamers shifting towards mobile gaming, PlayDapp plans to launch a new genre game that will be integrated with the PlayDapp Mainnet. This enhanced P2E model will offer a more immersive and rewarding experience for players, as well as increased accessibility through mobile devices. The game will set a new standard for blockchain gaming, combining traditional game elements with the power of web3 technology.

Throughout 2024: Ongoing Partnerships & Collaborative Projects

It’s no secret that many companies are eager to work with PlayDapp, and 2024 will see even more partnerships and collaborations. The team is actively seeking out opportunities to expand the functionality and reach of the PlayDapp ecosystem. From joint development projects with other blockchain platforms to strategic alliances with major gaming companies, there are endless possibilities for growth.

PlayDapp Mainnet: A New Era in P2E and Blockchain Gaming

The launch of the PlayDapp Mainnet in 2024 will mark a major milestone for the gaming and blockchain industry. With its enhanced P2E model and integration with mobile gaming, it will revolutionize how gamers interact with blockchain technology. Moreover, ongoing partnerships and collaborations will further expand the functionality and reach of the PlayDapp ecosystem.

The future is bright for PlayDapp as this launch on mainnet makes the entire ecosystem more efficient while their P2E hyper casual game platform called Ezplay will empower players to receive PDA Tokens directly on the mainnet. This will eliminate the need for players to use matic or eth for gas, making their gaming experience seamless and hassle-free.

Furthermore, their upcoming marketplace creates an economy for their P2E game, providing a platform for gamers to buy and sell their unique in-game assets securely. As PlayDapp continues to grow and evolve, the possibilities for innovation and growth are endless. The launch of the mainnet is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to see what other groundbreaking developments are in store for the PlayDapp ecosystem.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a global blockchain middleware provider. It enables companies across many different industries to integrate blockchain technology into their business models and easily turn their assets into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The company also owns and operates web3 games, NFT collections and a NFT marketplace (formally Polygon’s #1 Marketplace). Currently as of writing PlayDapp’s marketcap is $86 million dollars.

