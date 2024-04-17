Loading...

Ripple vs. SEC legal battle spurs settlement speculation

2 mins read
Ripple

Contents
1. Ripple prepares key legal filings for May
2. Market reactions and Ripple’s strategy shifts
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The Ripple and SEC reached a settlement on March 29, the date the court filed its order.
  • Ripple’s top brass are openly at quaits with the SEC, and they are also disclosing additional information in the filing that’s due on the 22nd of April.
  • A “Final Pretrial Conference” is scheduled for April 16 in the Southern District of New York Court, though details remain to be confirmed.

The Ripple Labs case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently burst into litigation over plausible crypto-related issues. Recent developments have brought people again to this topic of creating a possible settlement.

A crucial court filing on March 29 revealed that Ripple and the SEC had been to a meeting for settlement. However, due to this development, doubt still exists in the courtroom. Ripple’s CEOs, Brad Garlinghouse and Stuart Alderoty, have criticized the SEC. They told us about their future disclosures in a document that will be presented in their April 22, 2020 filing. As the litigation continues to develop, the secret of the Ripple community is that we hope for the best outcome.

The court’s calendar of the Southern District of New York Court had the “Final Pretrial Conference” as being on April 16. Nevertheless, the conference details are still marked as “TBD”. This event comes after a major move by the SEC earlier to withdraw charges against Ripple’s CEO and Executive Chairman. Ripple’s lawyers are currently drafting an opposition brief to be filed on April 22, with a series of further submissions due by May 20.

Ripple prepares key legal filings for May

Ripple’s counsel is actively working on their next legal moves. They are due to file a critical opposition brief shortly. Also, by April 24, a redacted version of this document is required. This precedes SEC’s response, which is expected on May 6. These submissions will open the door for dialogue between the parties and possibly third-party interveners. 

Coinbase has also gained substantial clarity in the process of cryptocurrency transactions as part of parallel legal developments. The Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in the U.S. has confirmed that secondary market transactions of cryptocurrencies are not considered to be securities.

Such a decision has a tremendous effect on the landscape of crypto regulations. In addition, Coinbase has attempted to obtain additional clarity with an interlocutory appeal that concentrates on the explanation of an “investment contract.”

Market reactions and Ripple’s strategy shifts

The lawsuit in progress touches not only legal but also financial matters for Ripple and the whole cryptocurrency market. Recently, Ripple decided to defer the unlocking of XRP from escrow, which has led to different interpretations among the investing community. Some analysts, such as Ashley Prosper, propose that the case may be approaching its end, which may help the market stabilize.

Although XRP is experiencing attention and market movement, it remains to be seen how this will affect its price, which currently shows great variations. In his statement, XRP advocate Bill Morgan raised concerns over the possibility of ensuring that the SEC will be able to change the programmatic XRP sales more radically in case there’s a negative verdict on the Coinbase court case.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Bitcoin
#News
2 mins read

Crypto.com CEO discusses Bitcoin sell-off before halving

CVEX is ready to launch with $7 Million in funding.
#Industry News
2 mins read

CVEX is ready to launch with $7 Million in funding

Overview of Scroll's Bernoulli Upgrade Scroll, a famous name in the cryptocurrency market, has declared to perform the upgrade of the Bernoulli code on 29 April, 2024. The main key point of this tehnological update lays in increasing the functional capacities with EIP-4844 data blob that is designed to intensify Layer 1 (L1) data availability. On top of that, the build up takes into account precompiled SHA2-256 and increases the security and execution speed of your operations on the block chain. This update is one of the initiatives which is carried out by Scroll for providing users with a flawless service while at the same time cutting down its operational costs. Enhancements and benefits The Bernoulli upgrade is very much envisioned to be a pathway to a drastic slump of network transaction fees. While these amendments are proof positive of the probability of that fee level decreasing by up to 90%, we want to emphasize again that it remains to be seen what effect it will eventually have on the L1 Gas fee rate. Such a substantial decline in the cost of applications might encourage Scroll users to employ the platform in real-life applications, thus increasing adoption and usage. The purpose of the EIP-4844 data blob is to fix the issue of scalability. It does so by improving the data handling and storing of the blockchain. This brings the high-performance attribute as the platform grows into reality. Users and the Blockchain industry should therefore consider this factor as well as these two throughout the entire process The technological improvement, therefore, is seen as one step towards planning Scroll's diffusion and attempting to derive a platform with more infrastructure and maybe being better than the other platform. A major task of Scroll is not only to increase the communication levels between and within the users but also to bring more and more individuals to the ecosystem. It does this by mainly decreasing the fees for transactions and by utilizing the data processing capabilities of the system. These projects are the current key-driven vision as the blockchain space gets more mature and the users dive deeper into the demand for things that save time and money. Scroll could be doing just that, establishing a valuable example and demonstrating the need for a non-stop improvement in addition to innovation as the technological landscape tends to change very fast. The Bernoulli upgrade signifies more than the canvas for technical enhancement, rather it comes to be the basis for strategic enhancement that could bear wide implications for the market landscaping and positioning in the blockchain domain. Scroll's Bernoulli upgrade, scheduled for April 29, 2024, aims to enhance blockchain efficiency by incorporating EIP-4844 data blobs and SHA2-256 precompiles.. This technological advancement boosts scalability and also improves transaction speed.
#Industry News
2 mins read

Overview of Scroll’s Bernoulli Upgrade

PayPal Updates Policy to Exclude NFT Purchases from Buyer Protection
#NFT News
2 mins read

PayPal Updates Policy to Exclude NFT Purchases from Buyer Protection

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan