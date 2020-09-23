Ripple price volatility increase

Ripple price reaches $0.234

Support level found at $0.22

XRPUSD bullish momentum suspected if support level found at $0.228

Ripple price speculated to head towards $0.44 mark

The Ripple price line showcased increased volatility in the $0.229 to $0.234 price range on the 22nd of September. XRP price fell towards the $0.234 mark on the 21st of September, when the crypto market had turned bearish.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency was observed trading at a day’s high of $0.234 XRP, trading at $0.231 US Dollars on Bitstamp, at the time of writing.

What’s next for Ripple?

The Trading View analyst YM Group believes that the XRP price will fall towards the support level between the $0.215 and $0.22 levels.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency fell towards the $0.22 support on the 21st of September. The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency may continue to fall and break below this support level to test a newer support level between the $0.215 and $0.22 marks. Currently, the cryptocurrency has held the support level on the 22nd of September. If XRP price continues to hold this support, the price might see an uptrend instead.

XRP price to see an uptrend ahead

The Trading View analyst All My Pips is of the opinion that the XRPUSD pair will observe an uptrend towards the $0.44 mark if the cryptocurrency stabilizes over the $0.228 support level.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency fell towards the crucial resistance near $0.228 on the 21st of September. The analyst believes that if this key support level holds for the cryptocurrency, the price will eventually return towards the $0.32 mark where it will test the resistance. The XRPUSD pair will then move towards $0.48 if it confirmed a breakout above the $0.32 resistance. This idea is a long-term trade pattern. The idea is more likely to come into play if the BTC price holds above $10000. XRP is expected to pump from $0.44 to $0.5.

Will the XRP price rise next?

The Trading View analyst Darius believes that the XRP price is currently at the bottom of an ascending trendline, after it broke below a wedge pattern. The price is expected to see a rise past the big descending channel and move $0.4.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency traded inside a wedge pattern, which was highlighted in a big descending channel. The crypto analyst suggested that since the price has reached the bottom of the bigger ascending parallel channel, it will now rise past the descending channel if it continues to hold the crucial support level above the $0.22 mark. The correction is expected to be over soon, which will be followed by a big impulse move towards the $0.4 to $1 range.

What to expect from Ripple?

The Trading View analyst Hodler Ultra Pro Max is of the opinion that the XRP price will rise towards the $0.47 level soon. Per the analyst, this rise may follow an accumulation of the cryptocurrency.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The analyst believes that the price will fall towards $0.22, which will then be followed by an accumulation phase for the cryptocurrency. The price will rise towards the $0.47 mark as a result of the last wave from this pattern. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was marked near 35.00, a bit above the oversold region. The buy zone was highlighted between the $0.22 and $0.228 levels.

The information provided is not a trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.