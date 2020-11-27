TL:DR Breakdown

Ripple price prediction expects a rise to $0.75 mark.

Ripple finds strong support at the $0.50 mark.

Strong resistance persist at the $0.58 mark.

The Ripple price prediction by Solldy shows that the cryptocurrency will see a rise towards the $0.75 level again. An important resistance lies above this mark, and the cryptocurrency previously tested this resistance on the 24th of November. The cryptocurrency market is following Bitcoin into new price levels.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency was priced at $0.54 at the time of writing on the 27th of November. The cryptocurrency turned bearish on the 26th of November and fell on its charts after testing the $0.75 mark over the past 2 days. The XRP price rose to a day’s high of $0.59, and the day’s low was approached at $0.57. Currently, the price is held above $0.52.

What to expect from Ripple?

Looking at the chart below we can see that the cryptocurrency is falling in a triangle pattern and it appears to be testing the upper resistance for the past day.

Ripple price prediction chart by Vince Prince

The XRP price has been falling inside the triangle in a wave-count, and very recently it has been testing the upper resistance. Per the analyst, the price will continue to fall inside the triangle pattern after it falls down from the upper resistance. The price is expected to bounce from the top boundary and move to the point where the Exponential Moving Average will cross the triangle pattern, and then it will see another bounce and break towards the upside. The target price lies at $0.5601, whereas the stop-loss was marked below the triangle pattern at $0.2792.

What’s next for Ripple?

The price appears to be rising above the ascending trend line, and the cryptocurrency is expected to test the higher resistances and reach the top of the trade setup at $0.999.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The analyst is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency will rise above an ascending trendline and cross the $0.8 resistance zone and test the $0.999 mark. The currency has seen a major increase in its trade volume over the past few days, and the price has fallen to an ascending trend line that will continue to rise unless XRP breaks to the downside.

Ripple price prediction: Retest of the $0.75 resistance?

Solldy’s chart shows that the altcoin will see a rise towards the $0.75 mark again. The price has fallen towards the $0.5 level, below which there is a support region between $0.4 and $0.47. The cryptocurrency previously tested this resistance above the $0.75 level on the 24th of November after it rode the continuous bullish momentum.

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The price is expected to retest the top of the range, and the target price lies at the end of this long-position trade setup, between the $0.75 and $0.80 levels.

Ripple price technical indicators

Ripple price prediction chart by Trading View

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line has moved below the signal line, and the histogram is increasing in the negative region. This means that a bearish move is up ahead. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the midline in the neutral region. The price is moving below the midline of the Bollinger bands, where the lower Bollinger band is current the support.

