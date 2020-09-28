Ripple price predictions optimistic for a $0.25 high.

Analysts believe that the current support level found at $0.243 will help.

Strong resistance is observed at the $0.245 mark.

Analyst believes that Ripple price would see a zig-zag pattern to $0.25.

Per Ripple price prediction by the Trading View analyst Thunder Pips, the XRP price will rise towards the $0.25 mark soon. The cryptocurrency traded close to the $0.242 mark on the 27th of September. Previously, the cryptocurrency rose to the $0.242 mark.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Ripple was priced at $0.245 US Dollars at the time of writing on Bitstamp. The cryptocurrency observed a day’s high of $0.246. The 24-hour low was observed at the $0.23768 mark.

What to expect from the XRP price?

The Trading View analyst Thunder Pips believes that the XRPUSD pair will rise upwards after completing the descending parallel channel.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per the Ripple price prediction, Ethereum should observe an uptrend which will lead the price above the $0.25 mark. The histogram size on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) technical indicator scale appears to be decreasing in the negative region. The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency is currently in a buy zone and that it will form a wave towards the upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was recorded in the neutral region, near 47.00.

Will Ripple rise towards $0.25?

Trading View analyst Sina gave a Ripple price prediction that suggests that the cryptocurrency will soon rise towards the $0.25 mark. The price recently broke below an ascending trendline that it was trading above from the 24th of September.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Ripple broke below the trend line on the 26th of September, near 09:30 GMT. The analyst believes that the XRP price will observe some zigzag price movements before seeing an upward wave. The upward wave will allow the cryptocurrency to break above another descending trendline. Per the Ripple price prediction, the breakout will finally lead the price towards the $0.25 mark, which is the target price for this trade.

Ripple price prediction: what’s next for XRP?

The Trading View analyst Owcheew believes that the XRPUSD trading pair will rise towards the $0.30 mark soon. Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency will reach the target price of $0.31702 once this Ripple price prediction plays out.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per the analyst, if Bitcoin BTC manages a breakout in the near future, then the XRP price will rise towards the $0.31 mark. The stop-loss order for this trade was marked at $0.23028.

Ripple to see a massive uptrend?

The Trading View analyst Chilling Effects believes that the XRP price will rise towards the $2 mark as a result of massive uptrend in a long-term trade pattern.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per this Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency has been building selling pressure over the last few years, which can explode massively and generate an uptrend that will be powerful enough to lead the XRPUSD trading pair towards the $2 mark. The analyst believes that this breakout will take time to come into play, but it will allow Ripple’s market to gain a lot of bullish momentum. The green line of the Ichimoku cloud has crossed over the red line, which means that the cryptocurrency could potentially see a price reversal.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.