Most Ripple price prediction analysts are optimistic for a rise.

Ripple has found strong support at the $0.24 mark.

Despite market stability Ripple price has been shaky in the past 24-hours.

XRP price trend likely to converge for a $0.25 support soon.

The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is moving steadily and thus the Ripple price prediction also expects a rise towards the $0.258 mark. Previously, the cryptocurrency rose past the $0.247 mark.

1-Day Ripple price analysis

Ripple price chart by Trading View

The coin fell to day’s low of $0.238 on the 29th of September. XRP was priced at $0.242 US Dollars on Bitstamp at the time of writing. While the 24-hours high was observed at the $0.248 mark.

Will Ripple repeat its past?

The Trading View analyst Crypto Maniac believes that the XRPUSD pair will see a rise towards $9 mark after it bounces off the lower boundary of the ascending parallel channel.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per this Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency has been trading inside a giant ascending parallel channel since 2014. The analyst highlighted three smaller descending channels in which the cryptocurrency previously traded. Currently, the XRP price appears to be inside the last descending channel, and this channel is expected to take the price towards the lower boundary of the channel.

Between 2016 and 2017, the cryptocurrency exhibited a similar trade pattern and the price eventually bounced off the lower boundary and moved towards the upper resistance of the channel. The analyst believes that a similar trading pattern will occur once the price meets the bottom of the channel again. Per the Ripple price prediction, the cryptocurrency will rise towards the $13 mark, which may follow an upward breakout of the trading channel.

Where is XRP price headed?

The Trading View analyst Gold Trader believes that the XRP price will break above a triangle pattern that the XRPUSD pair appears to be forming on the 1-day chart.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per the Ripple price prediction, the trading pair will move towards the bottom of the triangle pattern, after which it will bounce off and see a zigzag trade pattern with several ups and downs in the price until it finally forms an upward leg and breaks out of the channel. Per the analyst, this breakout will follow another pullback in the cryptocurrency’s price, which will then be followed by a conclusive bull run towards the $0.45 mark.

Ripple price prediction

The Trading View analyst Vince Prince believes that the XRP price will rise towards the $0.258 mark, after which it will see a bearish momentum that will lead the price towards the $0.246 level.

Ripple price chart by Trading View

Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency is currently inside an ascending channel. This Ripple price prediction suggests that the XRP price will see an uptrend, due to which the coin will break above the ascending channel and reach a resistance cluster near the $0.258 mark. The cluster is formed by a horizontal resistance in red, and a falling resistance in black.

Currently, the cryptocurrency is supported by the Exponential Moving Average (blue). The bearish continuation zone was marked by the crypto analyst below this technical indicator. The price line is expected to bounce off this resistance cluster and return to the bottom of the ascending channel. The analyst believes that the XRPUSD pair will eventually bounce off the lower boundary of the channel and rise towards the falling resistance (black).

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.