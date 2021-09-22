TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today.

XRP/USD consolidates around $0.9450 today.

XRP is ready to reclaim $1.00 next.

The Ripple price is in a good position today since the market has established a foundation for further gains over the previous 24 hours. As a result, we expect XRP/USD to surpass $1.20 next and establish new lows from there.

The cryptocurrency market is in the red zone, with most cryptocurrencies declining in value. Bitcoin fell by 1.16%, Ethereum dropped by 3% today, and Binance Coin decreased by 2.79 percent. On Tuesday, Avalanche was the best-performing altcoin, rising 6%.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours: Ripple crashes around $0.9990

XRP/USD has been trading in a range of $0.85755 to $0.9471 during the previous 24 hours, suggesting little price volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 53.09 percent and stands at about $5.74 billion, while the overall market value is roughly $52.34 billion, putting it in seventh place among the top 10 altcoins by market cap.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: XRP ready for further upside?

The Ripple price began to build momentum for another advance after a consolidation today on the 4-hour chart.XRP/USD 4-hour chart.

Ripple has had a strong bull run in recent days, with price action fluctuating between $1.45 and $1.50 in that time. However, on Tuesday, following the high of $1.40, prices fell swiftly.

On April 16, Ripple’s XRP/USD pair fell to $0.94, resulting in a decline of 33 percent. From there, Ripple rebounded and returned to above the $1 level the next day. Consolidation took place around $1.10, where XRP is now waiting for the next advance.

Overall, the decline in price will lead to more upside for Ripple over the following 24 hours, with the $1.20 mark as its next objective. When XRP reaches $1.20, it is likely to set new highs.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

The Ripple price analysis for today is positive, as the market has consolidated around $1.10 and laid the groundwork to rise even more. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to climb later today and target the $1.20 resistance level thereafter.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.