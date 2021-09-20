TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis suggests further downwards movement to the $0.800 mark

XRP faces resistance at the $1.10 mark

The closest support level lies at $0.900 mark

The Ripple price analysis shows that the bears dominate the asset’s price action as XRP observes a downwards breakout from the consolidation channel. However, despite observing a 15 percent drop, the bearish pressure has not declined but shows further downwards movement for the price action.

The broader cryptocurrency market observes a bearish market sentiment over the last 24-hours as most major cryptocurrencies record negative price movements. Major players include Elrond and EOS recording a 6.89 and a 6.42 percent decline respectively.

Ripple price analysis: Bears dominate the market

Technical indicators for XRP/USDT by Tradingview

Across the technical indicators, the MACD is currently bearish as exhibited by the red histogram showing seller dominance at press time. The indicator observed a bearish crossover three days ago and has remained red since. The last 12 hours have observed a strong increase in the bearish momentum as XRP observed a downwards breakout below the $1.00 mark.

The EMAs are currently moving downwards showing strong selling activity in the markets. The 12-EMA is currently moving with a steeper slope suggesting further divergence from the 26-EMA.

The RSI has remained neutral for the last ten days since briefly dipping to the overbought region on September 7. However, today the indicator sived into the oversold region below the 30.00 index unit marks. Furthermore, the indicator continues moving downwards showing strong bearish momentum at press time. However, the RSI issues a buy signal showing support to the bulls across the charts.

The Bollinger Bands were narrow until today when they showed strong divergence suggesting a spike in XRP volatility. Currently, the price is trading outside the bands suggesting further expansion in the downwards direction suggesting cotninued high volatility for the Ripple price across the short term charts.

Technical analysis for XRP/USDT

Overall, the 4-hour Ripple price analysis issues a sell signal with 14 of the 26 major technical indicators suggesting a downwards movement for XRP across the timeframe. On the other hand, only five of the indicators issue support for the bulls suggesting little to no buyer activity in the markets. At the same time, seven indicators remain neutral and do not issue support for either side of the market.

The 24-hour Ripple price analysis shares this sentiment and shows 15 indicators suggesting support for the bears against only two indicators suggesting an upwards movement. Meanwhile, the remaining nine indicators sit on the fence and do not issue any signals at press time. The analyses’ negative sentiment suggests that XRP may observe a downwards breakout from the channel.

What to expect from the Ripple price analysis?

4-hour price chart by Tradingview

The Ripple price analysis suggests further downwards movement for the asset as the bearish pressure shows no signs of fading. The closest support level lies at $0.900 but the technical analyses suggest a drop to the $0.800 mark before the selling pressure subsides.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.