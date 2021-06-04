TL;DR Breakdown

XRP retested $1.10 resistance yesterday.

Support found at $0.95 as of now.

Next resistance target at $1.20.

Ripple price analysis is bullish for today as the market has retraced and prepares to set another higher low. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to move to $1.20 resistance over the weekend.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin trades with almost a 6 percent loss, while Ethereum at 8.2 percent. Rest of the altcoin market follows a similar trend.

XRP/USD opened at $1.04 today after a neutral close yesterday. Overnight, the Ripple price started to retrace and reached $0.92 mark over the past hours. Therefore, we should see a higher low set and another push higher over the weekend.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.9202 -$1.05, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has increased by 10.55 percent and totals $4.3 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades at $42.6 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 7th place.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart – XRP spikes lower

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Ripple prices moving lower over the past hours to set a higher low.

The overall market continues reversing from the previous major retracement from the $1.70 last swing high. Support was finally found around the $0.64 mark and from there the market started to prepare for a move higher.

First, we saw a rebound to $1.10 mark and from there, XRP/USD reversed to $0.80 mark, setting a higher low. From there, the Ripple price set a higher high at the $1.10 resistance, indicating that the price structure has shifted back to bullish.

Currently XRP/USD prepares to set a higher low, indicating that we should see another higher high set over the weekend. The first target is located at the $1.20 mark and from there Ethereum price will likely push higher with an increased momentum until a further all-time high is set.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ripple price analysis is bullish as the market continues setting higher lows to reverse the current several-week bearish momentum. Therefore, we can expect XRP/USD to move to $1.20 next resistance over the weekend.

