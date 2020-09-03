Revolut has yet made another stride in the digital assets industry as it has extended its crypto trading services into Australia.

According to Revolut, it wants to allow its Australian customers to purchase and trade crypto with the ease that the platform brings.

It should be noted that the UK based banking outlet recently made its entry into the Australian crypto market as recently as last month. As a result of the new crypto trading services, users on the bank’s platform will now be able to trade in about six leading digital assets with Bitcoin leading the pack.

Other digital assets that would grace the platform are Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and a few others. This list of digital assets would all be trading against the Australian dollar in the financial market. Australian customers would also be allowed to convert about 26 supported Fiat currencies to crypto on the platform.

Revolut Australia CEO happy with the launch of new crypto trading services in Australia

In the official statement that was released by the CEO of Revolut Australia, Matt Baxby said the firm was delighted it was adding another mind-blowing feature to the already mouth-watering app.

He also said that the introduction of the crypto trading services is a major achievement for the firm. Furthermore, Matt Baxby mentioned that the new app was aiming to do away with the technical issues that the Australian crypto community face when buying or trading digital assets. To enable the ease of trading, he said that anyone in Australia would be able to register, purchase, and start trading digital assets in minutes.

Revolut unveils beneficial rights to its crypto trading population in Australia

Revolut as an institution entered the mainstream crypto market after it announced in 2017 that it will start to provide its premium clients with crypto trading services. After seeing the success that was enjoyed, the firm moved into Europe as it allowed all its users to trade crypto on the platform.

Presently, Revolut boasts of nothing less than one million customers across Europe actively buying and trading crypto. To provide the services that are needed for the provision of crypto trading services, the firm updated its terms of service as it has provided beneficial rights to the customers on its platform.