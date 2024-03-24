Regole Sets New World Record in Dark Souls Speedrunning

Twitch streamer Regole has shattered records in the Dark Souls speedrunning community with an astonishing achievement, completing all three Dark Souls games back to back in under 90 minutes. His remarkable feat, announced via Twitter, has garnered widespread attention among gaming enthusiasts and speedrunning aficionados.

Unprecedented achievement

Regole’s mastery over the notoriously challenging Dark Souls series was fully displayed as he blazed through the games in 1 hour and 29 minutes. What sets his accomplishment apart is his swiftness with which he conquered each title and his precision and efficiency in gameplay.

In a display of unparalleled skill, Regole conquered Dark Souls 1 in just over 23 minutes, swiftly followed by Dark Souls 2 in under 18 minutes. However, it was Dark Souls 3 that proved to be the ultimate test, nearly matching the cumulative time of the preceding two games combined. Despite the formidable challenges posed by the third installment, Regole remained undeterred, showcasing his determination and expertise in navigating its treacherous landscapes.

Even after his groundbreaking achievement, Regole remains resolute in pursuing excellence. With ambitions to refine his Dark Souls 3 speedrun to sub-75 minutes, he sets his sights on future endeavors, including the possibility of showcasing his skills at prestigious events like Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ). His relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of speedrunning exemplifies the spirit of the gaming community’s most elite competitors.

Legendary legacy

Regole’s dominance in Dark Souls speedrunning extends beyond his latest world record. His Speedrun.com page boasts an impressive collection of world records, including feats such as Souls Level 1 Any Percent and the fastest completion of Dark Souls 1’s Artorias of the Abyss DLC. With each accomplishment, he solidifies his status as a formidable force within the speedrunning community, leaving an indelible mark on the history of gaming.

While Regole’s achievement is a testament to his prowess as a speedrunner, the dynamic nature of the gaming world ensures that challenges lie ahead. As he continues honing his skills and striving for greater accomplishments, spectators and fellow gamers eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this remarkable talent.

Regole’s groundbreaking world record in Dark Souls speedrunning has captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the remarkable skill and dedication of one of gaming’s most prolific competitors. As he sets his sights on new challenges and endeavors, his legacy as a trailblazer in the speedrunning community will surely endure, inspiring future generations of gamers to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming.